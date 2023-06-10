Jacqueline Laurita calls RHONJ text ‘irrelevant,’ reveals she and Teresa Giudice are back to being ‘Lucy and Ethel’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion has been filled with drama.

After an intense season, it’s no surprise the women came to the reunion prepared.

However, former RHONJ star Jacqueline Laurita was brought into the madness when Melissa Gorga read a text from two years ago from her to Jackie Goldschneider. The purpose was to make Teresa Giudice look bad, but it may have backfired on her. It also garnered Melissa a warning from Dolores Catania.

Viewers knew it was only a matter of time before Jacqueline spoke out about the stunt Melissa pulled and likely had weeks to think about what to say as she and Teresa mended fences months ago.

Jacqueline said, “SO irrelevant! A 2-year-old text! It’s no secret that we’ve said a lot of horrible things about each other both publicly and privately when we hated each other. So has Melissa, so I’m not sure why she is highlighting something she has said herself… and she’s family. (Jackie too!) I’m so happy Teresa and I have resolved things since then and are back to being Lucy and Ethel for life like we always should have been. Can’t wait for you to visit me in CA Teresa! (Off camera) [kissy face emoji].”

It seems that whatever point Melissa was trying to make is no longer relevant, as she didn’t get a rise out of Teresa while reading it, and Jacqueline appears unbothered too.

Jacqueline Laurita has been vocal during Season 13 of RHONJ

The text message to Jackie Goldschneider isn’t the only time we’ve heard from Jacqueline Laurita as Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey played out.

Jacqueline and Kim DePaola spoke out about Joe Gorga’s involvement in having his sister, Teresa Giudice, and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, looked into by the IRS. The women allege he had a secretary make the call. To be clear, they are not saying Gorga is the one who called the Feds, but it is what Teresa believes happened.

The former Housewife also has a connection to newbie Danielle Cabral, so it makes sense she is on Teresa’s side after just one season on the show.

More to come on the third part of the RHONJ reunion

Only two parts of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 have aired, and the third part will feature the men.

There has been drama among the men, with a clear divide between those who support Joe Gorga and those who stand behind Luis Ruelas.

Jacqueline Laurita won’t be a part of the drama in the third part. Still, she has undoubtedly contributed to the bad blood between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, which has now grown to include their husbands.

Frank Catania also has some beef with Louie after he alleges something went down between him and Frankie. There’s also the rumor that Louie set up a smear campaign against him and Joe Gorga too.

So much has happened during the Season 13 reunion, and it’s juicy!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.