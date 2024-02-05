It’s a girl for The Bachelor alum Nick Viall and his fiancée Natalie Joy

Congratulations are in order for Nick Viall and his fiancée Natalie Joy, on the birth of their baby girl.

The Bachelor star shared the happy news on social media a few days after he welcomed his first child into the world.

For now, it’s too early to tell if the newborn looks more like her mom or dad, but she’s absolutely beautiful.

It’s been a busy couple of months for the newly minted parents as they awaited the birth of their baby girl.

Nick’s podcast, The Viall Files — which he co-hosts with Natalie — has been the talk of the town in recent months.

The pair has been snagging some great guests, including Gypsy Rose Blanchard after her prison release, Clayton Echard, who delved into his paternity scandal, and most recently, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval on the heels of the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiere.

However, the first-time parents must slow down because their baby girl now takes top priority.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy announce the birth of their daughter

Nick and Natalie shared the exciting news on Instagram moments ago, and they introduced their fans and followers to their beautiful daughter.

Nick and Natalie’s baby girl was born a few days ago, but the couple spent a few days soaking in the moments before making it public.

The caption read, “River Rose Viall 🤍 2-2-2024 named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now 🦢🕊️☁️💗.”

The post included several photos of River’s first few days on Earth, including one that showed her peacefully sleeping in her crib.

Another snap featured the newborn stylishly dressed in a brown outfit, and another showed her napping on her dad’s chest during a sweet bonding moment.

Nick and Natalie were already parents to their fur babies, Jeff and Steve, so it will be a busy household for The Bachelor alum and his soon-to-be wife.

The couple announced the pregnancy in August of 2023 with two stunning black-and-white images that showed Natalie’s growing baby bump.

They also shared a photo of the ultrasound and captioned the Instagram post, “Our biggest dream came true 🤍.”

The Bachelor alum is ‘ready for forever’ with Natalie

The new parents might have another announcement very soon – although they need time before thinking about wedding planning.

2023 was a productive year for the couple as they also got engaged.

The romantic proposal took place in January and showed Nick on one knee surrounded by candles as he asked Natalie to marry him.

Nick posted a video of the proposal online, writing: “A glimpse into the best night of our lives. Here’s to the beginning of forever!”

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.