Nick Viall gets emotional talking about girlfriend Natalie Joy and a possible proposal

Nick Viall talks about his relationship with Natalie Joy.

Nick Viall is a name everyone knows around Bachelor Nation; in fact, he may just be the most decorated contestant in franchise history.

As he appeared in two consecutive seasons of The Bachelorette, he also thought he found love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3. Following that, Nick tried one more run as he was chosen as the leading man for The Bachelor Season 21.

While Nick fell short on all of those chances, he has found his happily ever after with his current girlfriend, Natalie Joy.

Natalie is not part of Bachelor Nation, but the two have seemed to click, and their love story has flourished in the past two years.

Nick Viall gets emotional talking about Natalie Joy romance

When the twosome stopped by the podcast Call Her Daddy, they talked about their relationship and what the future has in store for them as a couple.

As Nick was asked by the podcast host, Alex Cooper, about Natalie, he actually started to tear up and get a bit emotional.

He said, for the first time in his history of relationships, that he would not be okay at all if, for some reason, Natalie left him or their relationship fell apart.

Nick went on to talk about how different this relationship is for him because in the past, he was just waiting and preparing himself for the relationship to end or not last.

However, with Natalie, everything is different because she makes him feel safe, and he doesn’t know what he would do without her.

Nick and Natalie talk taking the next step in their relationship

Natalie revealed that the duo has been talking about marriage and kids lately. She stated, “We’re talking about it more. We’re having those conversations that everyone is scared to have, but they’re definitely needed. We talk about finances, children, where we want to live, and things like that. We are definitely opening up and talking about those things more.”

When asked if they were currently trying to have kids in the present time, Natalie responded with, “We’re not not trying, we’re not trying either. We’re just living life.”

Nick discussed how Natalie has a For You page that has a great deal of engagement stuff on it so that Nick knows exactly what she wants.

He said that Natalie asked him if it was too much that she had ideas and things laid out there, but he said it wasn’t.

Nick also revealed that there would be a proposal coming at some time, but he didn’t give fans any type of timeline.

The Bachelor alum did say Natalie telling him and expressing that she was ready to get engaged was helpful for him.

He also stated, “Now I know, and this is good to know, but I don’t feel pressure. As a guy, you get to a place where you don’t want to have the pressure your partner that you want to marry them or want to get engaged. She wants to tell me things, but we both have a level of wanting it to be romantic and a surprise, rather than knowing today is the day.”

For the entire podcast episode with Nick, Natalie, and Alex on the Call Her Daddy podcast, click here.

