Will former Bachelor Nick Viall get engaged soon?

Nick Viall is a name you have heard on every single show of The Bachelor franchise.

After being on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette (twice), and Bachelor in Paradise, it seems as if Nick has possibly found the one for him.

Nick and Natalie Joy, his girlfriend of just over a year, look to be thinking about settling down, but Nick doesn’t have a timeline. However, he can definitely see a possible proposal in their future.

Will Nick Viall and his girlfriend Natalie Joy be getting engaged soon?

While talking to a relationship coach, Jackie Dorman, on the People Every Day podcast, around the Valentine holiday, the reality TV star spoke about his and Natalie’s relationship and whether or not an engagement is in his future. Nick stated that while Natalie would love to see an engagement and a ring very soon.

Nick, however, thinks that “sometimes timelines can be a little bit dangerous about, you know, setting false expectations and reaching to a certain timeline and all of a sudden … (you) have other priorities. I just kind of tell people to just be careful about setting timelines. If they wanna set a time, it’s great, just make sure it’s mutual.”

He went on to state that “People spend way too much time looking for someone to like them rather than thinking about what they like, their compatibility.” In other words, put yourself first and find someone whom you click with; don’t settle just because someone likes you.

Nick did go on and say that he “wouldn’t be in a relationship with her (Natalie) if I didn’t think it was possible, you know? … She’s the first person I’ve called my girlfriend, minus TV, in a long, long time.”

Nick has been publicly dating his girlfriend, Natalie Joy, since January 2021. It’s been over a year now since they became Instagram official. At age 22, Natalie is 18 years younger than Nick, but it doesn’t seem to bother either of them one bit.

Nick has lost love on all of The Bachelor franchise shows

Nick has had his heart broken so many times, nonetheless, in a public setting on national television. Therefore, he has decided that taking his time and making absolute sure this is 100% right is what he should be doing.

Nick Viall made his Bachelor debut on Season 10 of The Bachelorette, which was Andi Dorfman’s season, and he then returned the very next season as a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season. Both times, Nick finished as runner-up.

He then took a jump and tried to find love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, but when he didn’t have success there, he was then named The Bachelor, despite not being a fan favorite. Nick thought he had found love as the leading man, but after choosing Vanessa Grimaldi, the two split just months after the show aired.

Is the fifth time a charm?

Maybe the fifth time is the charm for Nick. Bachelor Nation is rooting for you to find love after all of the close calls, chances, anguish, and grief you have had to experience, Nick. Hopefully, for both you and Natalie, things work out for the best.

