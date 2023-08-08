Nick Viall and Natalie Joy share pregnancy news — Bachelor Nation is getting another baby

Congratulations are in order for Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall and his fiancee, Natalie Joy.

The pair, who got engaged in January, announced that she is now pregnant.

They opted to share the happy news on Instagram, which is unsurprising as they both use social media quite a bit since they are influencers.

Nick and Natalie’s shared announcement started with a professional maternity photo featuring both Nick and Natalie. In it, she wore a flowy white dress that accentuated her growing baby bump. Nick stood behind her in a black suit with a white button-down shirt that was open at the collar.

The second photo in the announcement was an ultrasound picture of their baby, and by the looks of it, she’s well past her first trimester.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The third and final photo was a closeup of Natalie’s growing belly and a nice shot of her gorgeous engagement ring, a simple yet exquisite cushion-cut diamond set in 18k gold.

“Our biggest dream came true 🤍,” the caption said.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy have been dating since 2020

Nick and Natalie have been romantically linked since July 2020 though they denied dating rumors and tried to keep it a secret until much later in the year.

It wasn’t until around October 2020 that the pair started hinting at a relationship. When they sported matching Halloween costumes, with her going as Lois Lane to his Superman at the end of October, there was no denying it anymore.

Nick and Natalie didn’t go official about their romance until January 2021, mainly due to their 18-year age gap and how they thought their romance might be perceived.

It’s been a whirlwind from there, with Nick and Natalie hitting red carpets together, moving in, and even getting a puppy in June 2021.

As they celebrated their first anniversary in July, Nick made it clear that Natalie was “the one” when he said he could see himself marrying her.

Then, in January 2022, Nick proposed, giving her that huge diamond sparkler he designed with the help of Brilliant Earth.

Nick Viall made a name for himself in Bachelor Nation

Nick Viall has been a Bachelor Nation staple for years, first showing up as a contestant in Season 10 of The Bachelorette as he tried to win over Andi Dorfman.

He did pretty well that season, but he didn’t get that final rose, leaving the show as the runner-up as Andi chose Josh Murray.

Nick returned the following season, again looking for love, but this time with Kaitlyn Bristowe in that cringy season that pitted Kaitlyn against The Bachelorette hopeful Britt Nilsson.

Again, Nick did well on the show but didn’t get that final rose either, with Kaitlyn choosing Shawn Booth instead. Bachelor Nation fans know that Kaitlyn and Shawn didn’t last. She ended up engaged to another Bachelor Nation alum, Jason Tartick, and sadly, that engagement has also recently ended.

Then, Nick tried his luck at finding love again, showing up for Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. He and Jennifer Saviano split in week 6, ending his time on BIP.

Nick Viall became The Bachelor lead in Season 21, which proved to be a controversial move for the show as many viewers were tired of Nick being on their screens after two attempts at The Bachelorette and then Bachelor in Paradise too.

That didn’t stop him from making waves and briefly finding love as he proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi at the end of the season. Nick and Vanessa split in August 2017, just three years before he met Natalie Joy.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.