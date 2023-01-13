The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is engaged to longtime girlfriend Natalie Joy

Nick Viall and his girlfriend Natalie Joy announce their engagement. Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

It’s wedding bells for Nick Viall and Natalie Joy!

After appearing on The Bachelorette, testing the waters on Bachelor in Paradise, and even leading his own season as The Bachelor, Nick has found love outside of the franchise with his girlfriend of two years, Natalie Joy.

On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram to show that Nick had finally popped the question.

The post included multiple photos that showed off Natalie’s rectangular-shaped engagement ring as the two embraced while surrounded by a room of dimly lit candles.

Nick was dressed up in a navy suit, while Natalie was a vision in a purple and gold dress.

“For the rest of my life, it’s you,” Nick wrote in the announcement.

The Bachelor alum Nick Viall proposes to Natalie Joy

Of course, members of Bachelor Nation were quick to swoop in with their congratulations.

Earning the top stop was Nick’s former fiancee, Vanessa Grimaldi, who Bachelor Nation saw Nick propose to during the finale of his season. However, it seems that the two have nothing but support for each other nowadays.

Other Bachelor franchise favorites, such as Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Jared Haibon, Ben Higgins, Jade Roper Tolbert, Jason Tartick, and Greg Grippo, also chimed in to wish Nick and Natalie the best.

Nick also shared a few extra snaps on his Instagram Story, which showed Natalie excitedly holding up her ring finger to show off her newest statement piece.

Nick and Natalie’s relationship timeline

While finding love on reality TV didn’t work out for Nick, everything seemed to change when he gave social media a shot.

While fans had speculated in 2020 that Nick was no longer on the market, the couple didn’t officially go public until the beginning of 2021. Nick finally admitted that Natalie, a certified surgical technologist, had originally slid into his DMs.

“I’m in a relationship,” the former Bachelor said during a February 2021 episode of his Viall Files podcast. “It’s fun. It’s great. I’m super happy.”

“She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic,” he joked. “We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’”

Nick said that Natalie went and “did her own thing” and ended up showing him “exactly what he’d be missing.”

The two first met in Brooklyn and have been sharing their love online ever since, whether attending red-carpeted events or simply hanging out at home.

Fans can stay tuned for more proposal details on an upcoming episode of The Viall Files, which drops new episodes every Monday.

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.