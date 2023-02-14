Critics slam Nick Viall over Valentine’s Day post with fiancee Natalie Joy

While Nick Viall’s Valentine’s Day post was surely meant to turn some heads, it definitely ruffled a few feathers as well.

Nick, the former Bachelor of Season 21, shared a new post with his fiancee on Tuesday, February 14, to celebrate the love-filled holiday.

Spending the day as fiances for the first time, Nick shared a photo of him and Natalie Joy that some critics have deemed as inappropriate.

The post showed Nick snapping a mirror selfie as he sat down, with Natalie Joy at the forefront in a revealing black bikini.

The photo showed Natalie from the back looking over her shoulder, holding onto a towel as the two seemed ready to head outside and hit the beach.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, my life has forever changed since I met you ❤️,” Nick wrote in the Valentine’s Day dedication post.

While the point of the post may have been to show off their love and Nick’s poetic skills, many followers were not shy in telling the former Bachelor that the photo simply “wasn’t it.”

The Bachelor fans call out Nick Viall’s Valentine’s Day post

“She will be your WIFE. She will be the MOTHER of your children. This ain’t it,” one follower wrote on the post — earning the top comment spot.

Another critic wrote, “That is the most degrading picture. Shame on you,” while someone else sarcastically wrote, “Nice of you to post a pic of what you love most about her. Can really feel the genuine love and respect here.”

Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

Some followers told Nick that they simply didn’t want to see the photo on their feed, while others told him they felt the post was “tasteless” and full of “disrespect.”

The opinions didn’t stop, as other followers felt it was “messed up” for Nick to share the post and emphazied the idea that Natalie was going to be his future wife.

While Nick may not have gotten the best response from Bachelor Nation on his Valentine’s Day post, there’s not doubting the fact that he and Natalie are still basking in the joy of being new fiances.

Nick proposes to his longtime girlfriend Natalie Joy

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Nick Viall popped the question to Natalie just last month.

With fellow franchise friends Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo in attendance for the momentous event, Nick surprised Natalie with a candlelit proposal and a celebratory party afterward.

While his time on The Bachelorette, The Bachelor, and Bachelor in Paradise may not have worked out for him, Nick finally found love with Natalie back in 2020, later going public with their relationship in 2021.

Although Natalie may have slid into Nick’s DMs first, Nick said it wasn’t long before she showed him “exactly what he’d be missing” without her.

The two are surely gearing up for an exciting year of wedding planning ahead — it seems they may just have to deal with a few comments from critics along the way.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.