Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo did not miss the opportunity to celebrate their newly-engaged friends. Pic credit: @greggrippo/Instagram

Although there may be a bit more time until Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo have an engagement celebration of their own, they sure know how to dress up for one.

Victoria and Greg first announced their status as an official couple during this Season 8 Bachelor in Paradise reunion after the two had been hinting to fans on social media.

While the relationship may have been met with a bit of backlash from Bachelor Nation, especially since BIP viewers had just seen Victoria get engaged to contestant Johnny DePhillipo during the show’s finale, she and Greg seem to be doing better than ever.

Most recently, the two attended a post-proposal celebration for former Bachelor lead Nick Viall and his new fiancee, Natalie Joy.

Nick and Natalie took to Instagram on Thursday with a carousel of engagement shots to share the exciting news of their engagement with their followers.

And, as close friends of the couple, Victoria and Greg were surely there to celebrate the occasion.

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo rock all-black looks to celebrate Nick Viall

Victoria shared an Instagram Story of her posing next to her new boo, smiling as the two rocked matching all-black attire.

Victoria’s floor-length dress featured multiple cutouts along her midsection and a tie detail along her waist. By her side, Greg donned a plain black long-sleeved top, black trousers, and matching Chelsea boots.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

In honor of celebrating love, Victoria also gave an ode to her love for Greg in a block of text over the photo that read, “ily @greggrippo.”

Victoria also documented the post-proposal celebrations on her IG Story, where she said she was “crying.dying.sobbing” at the fact that her bestie Natalie was engaged.

She also shared a photo of Natalie showing off her new bling, writing, “watched my best friend get engaged last night and I’ll never get over it. I’m so happy for you two [heart emoji] the most beautiful couple inside & out.”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

While the Bachelor franchise may have given Victoria some lifelong friendships, she’s also been given the opportunity to partner with some incredible brands to keep her style, skin, and hair at their absolute best — for any occasion.

Victoria shares her beauty secrets with Medicube

After seeing Victoria effortlessly glow on The Bachelor and the most recent season of BIP, there’s no doubting the brunette had some tricks up her sleeve to help her look flawless on camera.

Recently, the former contestant let her followers know that if they were looking to achieve the same dewy look she had on-screen, Medicube Global was the answer.

Medicube is a health and beauty brand that is “dedicated to real results,” and Victoria is all the proof that Bachelor Nation needed.

Victoria shared a video of her massaging the brand’s Collagen Glow Bubble Serum into her skin with an applicator, and let’s just say the proof was in the pudding.

“Dewy glowy skin days with all things @medicube_global_official ✨ don’t miss out on the black Friday deal on the medicube website until 11/30! it’s the biggest sale ever, & you can get all skincare devices 50% off,” she wrote in a promotional post for the brand.

Although Victoria may not be showing off her flawless skin as a Bachelor contestant anytime soon, one trailer for the new season of The Bachelor shows that Victoria will be making a guest appearance, most likely during a group date, on an upcoming episode.

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.