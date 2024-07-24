Is RHOC star Shannon Beador planning to leave the OC?

Shannon Beador had a rough time filming Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but is she ready to throw in the towel?

That might be on the horizon for the mom of three who became an empty nester.

All her kids have moved away from home and Shannon has dreams of relocating back east, and living her best life.

That would mean bidding goodbye to the Bravo franchise she has been with since Season 9.

The 60-year-old has given us some great moments on the show, and this season she has become a fan-favorite with lots of support from viewers as she tries to maneuver her way through an awkward situation.

Shannon is on an island alone as her costars embrace returning Housewife Alexis Bellino who’s now dating her ex-boyfriend John Janssen.

She is also dealing with the aftermath of her arrest and DUI, but she’s taking it all in stride and carrying the season on her back.

However, has it all been too much for the RHOC star?

Is Shannon Beador ready to leave Orange County?

Shannon Beador spoke with BravoTV.com about her plans and the Bravo star confessed that she doesn’t plan to stay in Orange County forever.

As for where she will go when the time comes, New York is at the top of the list since two of her daughters have relocated to the city.

“I do see myself, someday, moving back East,” she confessed. “It’s one thing that I always wanted to do when I was younger and I never did. I love the city. I love everything about back East.”

The empty nester would be close to her eldest daughter Sophie In NYC and one of the twins, Adeline is also in New York City attending Parsons School of Design.

However, Stella is attending school close to home at the University of California, so Shannon will stay put.

Furthermore, a move to NYC would mean an exit from RHOC and we’re not ready to see Shannon go just yet

Shannon is living her best life by the beach

In the meantime, the RHOC star is enjoying a rather cushy life in Orange County despite downsizing from her large family home.

“Now I live by the beach, which I love,” she confessed during the interview. “I’m about a five-minute walk to the actual beach and I’m [within] walking distance to neighborhood restaurants.”

“I love where I live. I have great neighbors. There’s activity going on there, I’m not just sitting in a house by myself,” Shannon added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.