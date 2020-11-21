Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador stands by her claims that she never called her co-star Gina Kirschenheiter’s house “small” and “sad.”

Shannon appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week to set the story straight.

She said that she didn’t insult the home and actually complimented the new homeowner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I came home and told [my boyfriend] John how proud I was, that she was an owner, a property owner,” Shannon told WWHL host Andy Cohen.

Shannon still feels frustrated that people have accused her of saying negative things that she claims she never said.

“You know, it’s a dumb thing!” Shannon exclaimed. “And if I said it, I would have owned it. But it really irritates me when people … put words in my mouth that I didn’t say.”

How the rumors started

The rumors about Gina’s house have been a reoccurring issue on the current RHOC season. Gina called Braunwyn Windham-Burke during a drunken dinner with her bestie Emily Simpson to confront her about the rumors.

Braunwyn admitted to spreading rumors about Gina, but later claimed that Shannon was the one who initially insulted Gina’s house. Braunwyn claimed Shannon called Gina’s house “small” and “sad.”

Gina confronted Shannon at her and her boyfriend John Janssen’s housewarming party, and Shannon vehemently denied insulting Gina’s home.

Shannon and Braunwyn then butted heads at the party over whether or not Shannon really made those comments.

After the party, Braunwyn called Shannon to make amends. While they agreed to be friendly at Braunwyn’s vow renewal, they still couldn’t agree about the comments on Gina’s house.

Gina’s new home

Gina and her new boyfriend Travis Mullen recently bought a home to share with their combined family.

The family has a collective total of six kids – both have three children from their prior marriages.

They moved into their new home after six months of dating and their children sleep in two bedrooms upstairs, which helped fuel the rumors behind Gina’s “small” home.

They also have a combined living room and office space. However, Gina has boasted about her sizable kitchen.

“It’s really nice for me and the kids because a lot of times they just sit up at the barstools and we cook together a lot,” she told Bravo TV. “When you cook with kids, you definitely need space to do it. So that is a great feature of this house.”

She added, “I also have a lot of storage, which is really good. For it being not such a large home, it actually was designed really well.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.