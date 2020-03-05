RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter moves in with boyfriend of six months

Gina Kirschenheiter of The Real Housewives of Orange County celebrated Valentine’s Day by moving in with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen.

The couple has only been dating for about six months.

While Gina herself admits that the move was fast, she said she feels like she’s known Travis forever.

In the last season of RHOC, Gina had a tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband Matt.

Their divorce was finalized at the end of 2019 and Gina and Travis began dating last fall. Their home now has a very big Brady Bunch-esque crew!

Read More RHOC’s Kelly Dodd and fiance Rick Leventhal move in new home together

Gina and boyfriend Travis collectively have six children

Gina has three children with ex-husband Matt. They are Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3. Travis also has a big clan of his own.

He has three kids, two girls and a boy, ages 8, 6, and 3. Gina has said that all of the kids get along and are very happy together. She said this is what helped make moving in together so easy.

Gina shares photos of the blended family’s outings.

About six weeks ago, she shared a photo of herself, Travis, and all of the kids next to some Chinese dragons.

She captioned the photo, “So much fun celebrating Chinese New Year with @therealtorroy and our little crew! ❤️ #rhoc #blendedfamily #makingmemories #bradybunch”

Gina has also shared her favorite thing about Travis. She said that he listens to her and cares. She also said they have a respectful bond. This wasn’t always the case with her ex.

On RHOC, one episode centered around Matt breaking into Gina’s home. As their divorce played out on television, it seemed that Matt was not very respectful.

In addition, he dated the woman who he cheated on Gina with when they were together.

Gina admits she isn’t in a rush to get married again

Even though the couple is now living together and seems very happy, Gina admits she is in no rush to get married again. She admitted that she is happy to have a wedding date.

She is likely referring to fellow cast member Kelly Dodd’s upcoming wedding. Kelly and fiance Rick Leventhal will be getting married in October of this year.

Gina also revealed that she was “creepy” on her first date with Travis. She shared on Instagram that she asked him for a selfie “in case they fell in love.”

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Looking back, she admits that it was kind of creepy, but it seems that he didn’t mind!

Congrats to the happy couple! I can’t wait to see their relationship unfold in the upcoming season of RHOC.