Is Kyland Young from Big Brother 23 dating Aubrey O’Day?

Big Brother alum Kyland Young has been linked to singer Aubrey O’Day in a new interview.

Aubrey told In Touch Weekly that she has been cuddling with Kyland, and that it has included some kissing.

She also stated that she is in love with the former Big Brother and Challenge competitor.

“[Kyland] and I have been cuddling a little bit,” Aubrey told In Touch.

She then added, “We kissed a little, and he cuddles me at night.”

The (new?) relationship isn’t something that Kyland has mentioned yet on his Instagram page.

Are Kyland Young and Aubrey O’Day dating?

As In Touch words it, Aubrey has been “hooking up” with Kyland, and she even joked that he hasn’t “put a ring on it yet” during her interview.

Adding to the equation is that she is reportedly also chatting up another guy at the same time. There is a lot to unpack here.

Who are Aubrey O’Day and Kyland Young?

Aubrey O’Day was a member of the singing group Danity Kane, and she put out some music on her own as well. She has also appeared on Ex on the Beach, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and Celebrity Big Brother UK.

As for Kyland Young, he was a member of the Big Brother 23 cast, where he was part of The Cookout alliance. Kyland ended up finishing in fifth place during the BB23 season.

Are they dating now? We are going to need to learn some more details before we call them a couple, but Aubrey sure has insinuated that this is the case during her latest interview.

