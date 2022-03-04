Is Joy-Anna Duggar pregnant? Here’s why critics think she is

Joy-Anna Duggar may be pregnant with her third child. Pic credit: TLC

Could 2022 be another Duggar baby boom year? It certainly seems that way with all of the pregnancy speculations.

Joy-Anna Duggar is the latest Duggar sibling to be rumored to be expecting another child.

One eagle-eyed critic on Reddit took a still from Joy-Anna’s recent video from her trip to California, and it looks like she may be sporting a baby bump.

Is Joy-Anna Duggar expecting baby number three?

Over on Reddit, several people seem to think Joy-Anna Duggar might be expecting her third child.

While she and Gideon were exploring the train place they visited, it appeared that Joy-Anna had a baby bump.

One commenter wrote, “For Joy, this automatically means she is. I wouldn’t be surprised. A big reason for this is she and a couple of others don’t know how to carry on posting even when they are pregnant. It is possible to hide a belly or signs of showing really well. It’s not like she has to post pictures of her mid section all the time. But instead she stops posting altogether, or atleast down to very little. So immediately it’s the signal for 🚨 P R E G N A N C Y 🚨”

Another said, “Well we know Jill took January off also… as did joy. So, maybe joy will announce next week as she hopefully let Jill have her time (there’s just TOO MANY BABIES)”

And finally, another critic chimed in with, “Joy does show pretty big pretty quickly, so she may struggle more than others.”

Pic credit: @u/No-Papaya8081/Reddit

The critics make good points. Joy-Anna Duggar did take a month-long hiatus at the beginning of the year. She gave her followers a heads up and returned to Instagram but hasn’t shared too much.

Which other Duggar siblings are expecting?

In April, Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, are expecting a baby boy. They announced their pregnancy last year, just a few months after tying the knot.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard revealed they are expecting their rainbow baby in July. They shared an adorable announcement and some photos where fans gushed over how “beautiful” Jill looked.

Abbie Grace Burnett and Lauren Swanson are also rumored to be expecting. Neither has confirmed their status, but with Lauren and Josiah Duggar stepping away from the spotlight, they may not share that information with the public. As for Abbie, she and John-David Duggar will likely announce in the coming weeks as she is rumored to be sick with this pregnancy.

Time will tell if Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will add a new member to their family.