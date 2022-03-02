Jill Duggar shares new pregnancy photo, Counting On fans gush over how ‘beautiful’ she looks

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are expecting their third child. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard announced they were expecting their rainbow baby earlier this week.

The former Counting On couple did a photoshoot to reveal their exciting news.

For her part, Jill wore a dress that showed off her baby bump, revealing she was several weeks into her pregnancy. Her rainbow baby is due in July 2022, so she is almost halfway through, if not right at the halfway point.

Counting On fans gush over ‘beautiful’ Jill Duggar

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared a black and white photo of herself as she gazed into Derick Dillard’s eyes while standing in a doorway as they both showed off a row of ultrasound photos of their baby.

Immediately the comment section lit up with praise for Jill.

One follower wrote, “You look so beautiful Jill!!!❤️”

Another said, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!! 🎉🤍”

And one more commented, “So happy that you have another beautiful baby to love and cherish. Jill, you look amazing. Pregnancy looks great on you. Blessings to your family”

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

The comment section also had plenty of good wishes for a healthy pregnancy, with many followers hoping Jill and Derick would be blessed with a little girl this time around.

What about Jill Duggar’s pregnancy?

Jill Duggar revealed that baby Dillard is due in July 2022, which puts her somewhere around the 20-week mark, plus or minus a week or two.

She and Derick Dillard mentioned they are excited to learn the sex of the baby. However, they didn’t elaborate on whether they would confirm the baby’s gender with their followers or wait until Jill gives birth in July to tell everyone.

This is Jill’s fourth confirmed pregnancy. The couple experienced a miscarriage last fall, which they shared on the blog. Jill and Derick named their third baby River Bliss, as they were unaware of the gender before the miscarriage.

With Israel and Samuel’s births, Jill had cesarean sections, and she will likely have one with this baby too, which means she and Derick may be able to schedule it in advance and pick their baby’s birth date. This will also help get the big brothers situated and set up childcare so that when they welcome their little one, they aren’t scrambling.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are excited about their rainbow baby and expanding their family in July.