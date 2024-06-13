Is Jasmine Pineda pregnant? 90 Day Fiance star speaks out, turns off comments amid speculation

Jasmine Pineda had been discussing having a baby with Gino Palazzolo.

The 90 Day Fiance stars were excited to start a family together until Jasmine revealed that she had previous fertility issues.

Since they’ve put the brakes on trying to have a baby, it’s rumored that Jasmine has moved on with Matt Branis, a man she reportedly met at the gym.

Word on the street is that Jasmine and Matt met at Planet Fitness and entered a romantic relationship.

Allegedly, Gino kicked Jasmine to the curb when he discovered she was unfaithful, but the two have yet to clarify whether they’re still together or not.

In addition, Jasmine and Gino have utterly confused 90 Day Fiance viewers with their online activity, and it’s hard to say if they’re still husband and wife.

As rumors continue to swirl about their marriage, Jasmine is speaking out after receiving quite a few comments on Instagram asking if she is pregnant.

90 Day Fiance viewers think Jasmine is pregnant because of the appearance of her midsection

The Panamanian native took to Instagram to share a Reel of herself showing off her favorite hotel in NYC.

Jasmine was decked out for the video, sporting a lime green maxidress that hugged her curves.

In the comments section, Jasmine received a plethora of feedback from her followers, many of whom assumed that her puffier-than-usual abdomen meant a baby was on the way.

Jasmine addressed the chit-chat in her Instagram Stories, beginning with a screenshot of one such comment that asked, “You have a [bump?] Pregnant?”

Jasmine fires back at pregnancy claims

In a caption below the screenshot, Jasmine joked, “I should have 💩 before.”

Next, Jasmine recorded herself in front of a full-length mirror and called out those who assumed she was with child.

“Can a woman be on her period and be allowed to feel and look bloated?” she asked before lifting her sweatshirt to reveal her abs.

She continued, “Without people telling her she’s pregnant? This is just being bloated, and I feel like it’s not nice. But, it is what it is, and it comes with being a woman.”

Jasmine shared one last slide aimed at her haters. In it, she posed at the hotel gym, clad in her workout gear and a waist trainer.

Jasmine turned off her comments after critics body-shamed her. Pic credit: @jasmine.panama/Instagram

This time, Jasmine noted one last time that her bloated midsection was due to her period and that because of the negativity on her post, she disabled the comments.

As she noted in her caption, “I had to turn off the comments after tons of body shaming comments cause I had a bump due to my period in my last post.”

While Gino doesn’t have children, Jasmine is a mom to two sons, Juance and JC.

At this point, we’re unsure if Jasmine and Gino are even together, let alone trying to have a baby.

So, is having a baby still in the cards for this 90 Day Fiance couple? At this point, your guess is as good as ours.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.