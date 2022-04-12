90 Day Fiance: Jasmine sparks pregnancy rumors while commemorating second anniversary with Gino

Jasmine Pineda sparked pregnancy rumors while looking back on her two-year anniversary with Gino. Pic credit: @gpalazz2/Instagram

Is 90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda pregnant? She had Before the 90 Days viewers wondering after a recent comment she made.

Over the weekend, Jasmine took to social media, where she paid homage to her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, on their second anniversary.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo celebrate second anniversary

Jasmine shared a photo of herself and Gino posing on a beach, seemingly in her native country of Panama. Jasmine sported a straw hat and long, black wig with her colorful, beachy sundress.

The Panamanian beauty put her arms around Gino, who donned one of his signature hats from his expansive collection, along with a t-shirt and shorts.

Jasmine received over 300 comments and more than 6,000 likes on the post, and plenty of supportive messages from her fans, friends, and some 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members.

One comment in particular, however, caught Jasmine’s attention and likely the attention of her other followers.

Jasmine sparks pregnancy rumors among 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans

“Did you announce that you’re pregnant??” asked one of Jasmine’s followers. “💜 I can’t find the post.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jasmine didn’t disclose any information about any possible baby Ginos running around. Instead, she simply replied, “I can’t deny or confirm.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

When Gino arrived in Panama to meet Jasmine in person for the first time, one of the first things he mentioned was getting her pregnant as soon as possible.

However, Jasmine revealed that she was taking birth control pills, unbeknownst to Gino, who wasn’t thrilled about the news.

Jasmine, 34, already has two sons but Gino, 51, doesn’t have any children of his own. Last month, Jasmine had some fun playing with the idea of having kids with Gino.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot from an app that predicted what their son would look like based on combining their facial features.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“If Gino and I have a son, he will look like this according to an app,” Jasmine captioned the pic, which showed Gino on the left, wearing his Panama Jack hat, and a computer-generated image of a boy, wearing the same hat. Jasmine inserted a kissy-faced selfie between the two.

Whether Jasmine and Gino intend to start a family together remains a mystery. Perhaps in time, 90 Day Fiance fans will get a definitive answer.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.