90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Here’s what Jasmine Pineda thinks her kids with Gino Palazzolo may look like

Jasmine Pineda revealed what her children with Gino Palazzolo could potentially look like. Pic credit: TLC

Despite Gino Palazzolo being 51-years-old to JasminePineda’s 34, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers have seen both of them talk about wanting to have kids together.

Jasmine used an app to predict what her and Gino’s future son may look like and shared the image through her Instagram stories.

Jasmine has two children from a previous relationship that don’t live with her.

Before the 90 Days, viewers also saw Jasmine initially lie to Gino about being on birth control because she wanted to avoid getting pregnant right away before they got to know each other in person.

She eventually came clean to Gino about the birth control but asserted that she did want to have kids with him in the future even though Gino and her mother are only one year apart in age.

Jasmine Pineda reveals what her future son with Gino Palazzolo could look like

Jasmine used her Instagram stories to show 90 Day Fiance fans what her and Gino’s potential son together could look like.

She used an app to create the comparison and shared the image along with a caption.

Jasmine posted a picture of Gino next to the photogenerated by the app. A picture of herself was shown in between both images.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The caption Jasmine wrote read, “If Gino and I have a son, he will look like this according to an app.”

Jasmine used an app to predict what her kids with Gino will look like. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

There have been many red flags in Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda’s relationship

Before the 90 Days, viewers have pointed out several red flags in Gino and Jasmine’s relationship throughout the season.

Namely, the fact that Gino sent Jasmine’s topless photo to his ex-sugar baby, who alleged that Gino has a history of revenge porn.

Jasmine’s wicked jealousy streak has also proved difficult for her and Gino to get along.

While Gino did get Jasmine’s mother’s blessing to marry, Gino was told not to tell Jasmine’s mom a ton of information about who he really was out of fear that her mom would disapprove.

Despite the red flags, Gino and Jasmine have gotten engaged before 90 Day viewers’ eyes and have professed their happiness both on the show and on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.