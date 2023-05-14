How will the Survivor 44 season finale work?

Only two nights of Survivor 44 remain.

A new episode airs on May 17, and the season finale arrives on May 24.

Finale nights for Survivor are unique in the world of reality competition shows.

Rather than wrapping things up in a rushed event, the producers get three hours to entertain the fans at home.

And with the unpredictable nature of this latest season, some drama could be in the forecast.

Will the finale night drama be able to top Carolyn Wiger blindsiding Danny Massa at Tribal Council?

Breaking down the Survivor 44 finale format

At the beginning of the Survivor 44 season finale, five castaways will still compete for the $1 million prize.

Everything begins at 8/7c on May 24, with the first hour of the night working the cast down to its final four. That will include a new Immunity Challenge and a Tribal Council where remaining Immunity Idols must be played.

In the second hour, the final four will play the last Immunity Challenge of the season to see who gets all the power.

The winner of the final Immunity Challenge gets to select someone to go with them to the end. And the other two castaways will then participate in a Fire-Making Challenge to decide the last member of the final three.

Once the final three castaways are set, they will go in front of the Survivor 44 jury to argue their cases. Then, the jury votes on a winner.

The final vote hasn’t been very close in recent seasons, so it could be interesting to see how the Survivor 44 jury feels about this season.

Host Jeff Probst teased a jury change for upcoming seasons that could lead to a shift.

More Survivor news

As a reminder, the Survivor 44 season finale begins at 8/7c on Wednesday, May 24.

Fans can re-watch previous episodes by streaming them through Paramount+. There have been several dramatic moments that will go down in Survivor history.

Regarding a new season of the show, Survivor 45 episodes will be longer. CBS made the call to extend the run-time for episodes of Survivor and The Amazing Race during Fall 2023.

