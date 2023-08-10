How to watch The Challenge: USA Season 2 and full episodes schedule

Fan-favorite competition series The Challenge is back with another spinoff, as a second season of USA brings in familiar faces and newcomers.

The spinoff debuted last year, featuring reality TV stars from Amazing Race, Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island competing in the show, which began on MTV.

Survivor stars Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray were the first season’s winners, collecting a portion of a $500,000 grand prize and a trip to The Challenge: World Championship, a global spinoff.

They won’t be back for the second season, but other Survivor stars include Cassidy Clark, Michele Fitzgerald, Chris Underwood, and Sebastian Noel.

Additionally, viewers will meet newcomers from Amazing Race and Big Brother and see familiar faces from MTV’s The Challenge competing for the big prize.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report details how to watch The Challenge: USA Season 2 and the schedule of episodes dropping each week.

How and where to watch The Challenge: USA Season 2

The season premiere of The Challenge: USA 2 arrives on Thursday, August 10, beginning at 10/9c. Viewers can watch it as it airs on television via CBS.

Live streaming is also available for Paramount Plus subscribers. New subscribers can try a one-week free trial of the service. Plans cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

A 25 percent discount is also available for verified students who subscribe to the Paramount Plus Essential plans.

The latest Challenge: USA 2 episodes should be available on-demand via Paramount Plus, most likely several hours after airing on TV.

Paramount Plus also features plenty of other entertainment, including previous installments of The Challenge and its spinoffs. There are also seasons of Big Brother, Survivor, and Amazing Race, as well as popular TV shows and movies.

What is The Challenge: USA 2 episodes schedule?

The Challenge: USA 2 episodes schedule begins with bi-weekly episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus. The season premiere arrives on Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c. A second episode airs on Sunday, August 12, starting at 9/8c.

The show will follow the bi-weekly episodes schedule for the first three weeks and switches to once a week beginning Thursday, August 31, as shown below.

Episode 1 – Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c

Episode 2 – Sunday, August 13 at 9/8c

Episode 3 – Thursday, August 17 at 10/9c

Episode 4 – Sunday, August 20 at 9/8c

Episode 5 – Thursday, August 24 at 10/9c

Episode 6 – Sunday, August 27 at 9/8c

Episode 7 – Thursday, August 31 at 10/9c

Episode 8 – Thursday, September 7 at 10/9c

Episode 9 – Thursday, September 14 at 10/9c

Episode 10 – Thursday, September 21 at 10/9c

Based on details from IMDB, The Challenge: USA 2 will feature 10 episodes, with the champion or champions likely to be crowned in that finale on September 21!

Is The Challenge still on MTV?

A popular question from many fans of the longtime competition series is whether or not The Challenge will still be on MTV. Viewers saw Season 38, aka Ride or Dies, wrap up on MTV several months ago.

Based on online spoilers, a 39th season has been filmed, with the final officially completed. Fans can check out our Season 39 winner spoilers to see who competed in the final and won.

Filming wrapped up in late July, so it’s expected Season 39 will arrive on MTV possibly a month or so after The Challenge: USA 2’s finale.

There are also rumors of a big Season 40 for MTV. As of this report, there are no confirmations from the network, and it’s unknown if this might be the final MTV season or if there will be more.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c.