The Challenge: All Stars 4 and Season 39 release date updates arrive from insider

The Challenge fans have been awaiting any indication that the All Stars 4 season will arrive soon.

In addition, plenty of viewers are worried that MTV will no longer air The Challenge after presenting 38 seasons of the popular competition series.

By now, many know that spoilers revealed Season 4 of All Stars was filmed, and a winner was crowned after a final.

The same goes for Season 39 of MTV’s The Challenge, which wrapped up filming more recently.

Rumors have just arrived from a spoiler and insider account, which has generally been on the mark with their information about the show’s filming.

The insider gave an update about the potential timeframe for when viewers might expect to see All Stars 4 and Season 39 finally released.

Insider gives release timeframe for All Stars 4 and Season 39

This weekend, The Challenge superfan and insider @mtvchallengeinsider (Twitter’s @GamerVev) shared their expected release months for Season 39 and All Stars 4.

Based on their remarks, The Challenge: Season 39 will likely air in October or November this year. As seen below, it already has a potential title too.

Unfortunately for fans waiting for All Stars 4, it appears they’ll continue the wait until 2024. GamerVev indicated that the popular spinoff featuring MTV OGs might not premiere until January.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Monsters and Critics reported the All Stars 4 spoilers for the finalists and winner, indicating that filming wrapped up months ago. There’s still no confirmation that the series will premiere, but many fans who follow spoilers know footage was filmed for the episodes.

The first three seasons of All Stars arrived on the streaming platform Paramount Plus, which should also be the home of the fourth season’s episodes.

The Challenge: USA 2 is next for the franchise

The Challenge universe has spawned all sorts of spinoffs in recent years. Apart from All Stars, there were four international spinoffs, beginning with The Challenge: USA on CBS.

The show’s first season featured only CBS reality TV stars from Amazing Race, Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island. Survivor alum Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina were the show’s winners, splitting approximately $500,000 in prize money.

They also competed in The Challenge: World Championship as MVPs who teamed up with MTV Legends. Competitors from The Challenge: Australia, Argentina, and the UK also appeared in the spinoff.

Jordan Wiseley and Kaz Crossley were the show’s winners, also claiming their share of a hefty grand prize.

A second season of The Challenge: USA will arrive on CBS beginning August 10. This time, six MTV stars are part of the game alongside CBS stars. Among those MTV icons are Johnny Bananas, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann, and Jonna Mannion.

The USA 2 season will start by airing bi-weekly episodes on CBS before switching to a weekly schedule. That gives fans another season of their favorite competition series to enjoy as they await All Stars 4 and MTV’s Season 39.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 4 is TBA for Paramount Plus.