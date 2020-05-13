How old are the 7 Little Johnstons in 2020?

7 Little Johnstons is currently airing on TLC, and viewers can’t get enough of the biggest little family on television. From wondering where they live to how old the clan is, facts about the family are interesting enough to keep fans coming back for more each season.

As the Johnston family attends their annual Little People of America conference on 7 Little Johnstons, there are questions about how old the children are because of the rules set forth by the parents.

How old are the 7 Little Johnstons?

Trent and Amber Johnston are the parents of five kids. They have two biological and three adopted children.

As far as ages go, Trent Johnston is the oldest of the clan. He is currently 44, just celebrating his birthday this past March. Ironically, Amber’s birthday is also in March. She turned 41 this year.

Jonah Johnston is the oldest child of the bunch. He is currently 20, and his 21st birthday will be celebrated in December.

Following behind him is Anna Johnston. She recently celebrated her 20th birthday on May 7th. This was her first year of college, which ended abruptly with the coronavirus pandemic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_415S1g7Zw/

Next in line is Elizabeth Johnston. She celebrated her 18th birthday back in December. She will be graduating high school this year.

Unfortunately, she missed out on her senior prom. Elizabeth still put on her dress, though. Amber shared photos of her quarantine prom on social media.

Finally, Emma and Alex Johnston are both 14. They are the babies of the bunch, but each of them is growing up before fans’ eyes. In November, both Emma and Alex will turn 15. They were born just two weeks apart, with Emma being older.

What are the Johnstons up to?

While 7 Little Johnstons is airing, the Johnstons are remaining in quarantine. They have shared photos of what they have been up to over the last several weeks as the coronavirus has everything on pause.

Thankfully, their filming was complete before the pandemic shutdown. Now, viewers are enjoying watching how things played out last year for the Johnston family. The annual Little People of America conference has been a highlight, especially as the kids get older. Last year was a bit tough for Anna as she found herself in trouble, but this year appeared to go better.

7 Little Johnstons airs on Tuesdays at 10/9/c on TLC.