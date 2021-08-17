How long has Wells Adams been the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise?

Wells Adams is back for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise is back for Season 7, and viewers are ready for all of the heat and drama it will bring.

Without Paradise last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is a lot of time to make up for in romance and dating within Bachelor Nation.

Things already look different without Chris Harrison hosting, but one familiar face is behind the bar. Wells Adams is bartending again for this season, and long-time fans are excited to see him back.

How many seasons has Wells Adams been on Bachelor in Paradise?

Wells Adams joined Bachelor Nation when he competed to find love on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. He didn’t find love with her, but he did find his way to Paradise following their breakup.

Season 3 brought Wells in to look for love with many hot, single Bachelor Nation ladies. Ironically, that was also the last season that Jorge was bartending for Bachelor in Paradise.

When it was time for Season 4 to begin, Wells returned in the bartending role. Fans loved him, and so did the network. When it was time for Bachelor in Paradise to serve up Season 5, there was a second bartender alongside Wells.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Bachelor Winter Games’ Yuki Kimura tagged along for Season 5, but that was short-lived. Wells returned solo for Season 6, and he is back along for Season 7 as well.

What is Wells doing in Paradise this year?

Aside from his obvious duties as the man behind the bar on Bachelor in Paradise, Wells Adams is also the “Master of Ceremonies.” That’s right, he will be hosting the rose ceremonies as Chris Harrison is gone.

Along with the upgraded role, he will also be in the presence of some of the other celebrity guest hosts. Last night, David Spade opened up the show. In the coming weeks, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon will also be in Paradise to assist with the budding relationships, dates, and all of the other “host” duties they racked up along the way.

Even though Wells Adams didn’t find love within Bachelor Nation, he did end up happily engaged. Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland is Adams’ fiancee. The two met through social media, and their relationship blossomed into what they have now. She is incredibly supportive of his new role and has gushed about it all over social media.

It looks like Wells Adams made out pretty good!

Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.