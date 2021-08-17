Sarah Hyland supports fiance Wells Adams ahead of Bachelor in Paradise premiere

Sarah Hyland shows that she’s proud of her fiance Wells Adams and has high hopes for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Actress Sarah Hyland gave her fiance, Bachelor in Paradise legend, Wells Adams, high praise ahead of the Season 7 premiere.

Wells has become a prominent figure in regards to the summer spinoff series.

Ahead of this season, Wells was promoted from bartender to “Master of Cocktails and Ceremonies.”

It appears that his fiancee, Modern Family actress, Sarah Hyland, couldn’t be prouder.

She uploaded an Instagram post to give Wells a shout-out.

In the pic, she and Wells pose on the red carpet for the Bachelor in Paradise premiere.

“IT’S ALMOST PARADISE!!!!” She exclaimed in the caption. “To say I’m a very proud fiancée is an understatement. @wellsadams officiating rose ceremonies, making drinks, and being the resident therapist on @bachelorinparadise just makes sense! I love you so much baby and I can’t wait to watch this season of PARADISE!!! I know it’s gonna be the best one yet.”

Sarah isn’t the only one who has teased that this will be the best season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Season 7 star Tammy Ly has also teased that this will be the most dramatic season ever, even without Chris Harrison as host.

Wells’ history on Bachelor in Paradise

Wells first joined Bachelor Nation on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette.

He then joined Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 to find love for himself.

Wells quickly became a fan favorite. This led to Wells filling Jorge’s shoes as the show’s resident bartender.

Wells started his bartending gig on Season 4 and has returned every season since.

Now that Chris Harrison is gone from the franchise, Wells will now host rose ceremonies for Season 7 in addition to being a bartender.

Wells looks like he has his work cut out for him as well, as he teased that plenty of people come to him for advice.

What to expect from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 is finally here, which means summer has officially begun for Bachelor Nation.

Plenty of favorites and villains from the most recent seasons of the franchise will appear.

Additionally, some veterans from Bachelor past will return to find love.

For the first time, a former Bachelorette lead has joined the cast.

Becca Kufrin will appear on Bachelor in Paradise about a year after she split from her final pick Garrett Yrigoyen.

Additionally, Demi Burnett will return. She was the first contestant to explore a same-sex relationship on Bachelor in Paradise. She even left the show last season engaged.

Last but certainly not least, Joe Amabile, aka Grocery Store Joe, will also be on Season 7.

Joe found love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5. He left the show engaged to Kendall Long.

However, the pair have since split up, and he’s hoping to have the same kind of success.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.