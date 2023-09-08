Here’s why The Kardashians fans think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are feuding

There may be an intriguing feud between Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, who is also the father of her children.

Many fans of The Kardashians have followed Kylie and Travis’ off-and-on relationship for the past six years, which included their split late last year.

The couple had recently welcomed another child in January 2022, with son Aire Webster joining their small family. They also share a daughter, Stormi, born over four years ago.

While Kylie and Travis’ co-parenting situation seemed amicable, it could have changed based on fan theory about their situation.

It involves the former couple attending a recent Beyonce concert with different people and some potential shade from Kylie thrown at her former beau.

Fans also seem to believe the feud involves the wealthy entrepreneur and reality TV star unfollowing Travis and vice versa.

Did Kylie throw shade at Travis during Beyonce’s concert?

With Kylie’s split from Travis, she quickly found someone new, as speculation hit earlier this year that she and actor Timothee Chamalet were dating.

It’s since been confirmed, as they attended Beyonce’s concert on September 4 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The outing included a serious makeout session between Kylie and Chamalet in an exclusive VIP section, seemingly ending recent rumors they were no longer together.

Travis was also at the concert, the third night of Beyonce’s ongoing Renaissance Tour in Los Angeles. Based on reports and images that surfaced, Kylie’s ex enjoyed the show with friends, including Jay Z, Swizz Beatz, and Alicia Keys.

The recent speculation involving Kylie and her ex at the same concert arrives soon after another Beyonce show brought backlash to Kris Jenner.

Kylie’s mother attended a Beyonce show in Los Angeles with boyfriend Corey Gamble. That sighting led to criticism about Kris having fun while her other daughter, Kourtney, was dealing with a medical emergency.

Travis fired a shot at Wonka star with Meltdown

It’s unknown if Kylie’s public display of affection was intended to irk her ex, but it may have been a shot fired back. Earlier this year, Travis released his anticipated studio album, Utopia, with a noticeable line aimed at Chalamet.

“Chocolate AP [Audemars Piguet] and Chocolate the Vs.,” he rapped during the song Meltdown featuring Drake.

“Got the Willy Wonka Factory (Vs)/Burn an athlete like it’s calories/Find another flame, hot as me, b***h.”

Chalamet stars in the upcoming musical fantasy film Wonka, which features him as a younger version of Willy Wonka. The film hits theaters later this year, and while Travis’ line may seem like a helpful promotion, most people viewed it as a dis.

Fans believe Kylie might have ‘unfollowed’ each other’ her ex

The telltale sign of a feuding former couple might be their social media, and many fans think that proves they’re no longer on the friendliest of terms.

An extensive theory on Reddit indicates Kylie unfollowed Travis a few days ago, suggesting it was to create drama that doesn’t exist and to make her ex and Chalamet’s ex, Lily-Rose Depp, mad.

The Redditor claims the unfollowing happened shortly after Kylie made out with Chalamet during Beyonce’s concert. More specifically, the makeout session occurred during a Beyonce song that features Travis.

A look at who Kylie follows on her Instagram account as of Friday, September 8, reveals she no longer follows Travis.

She follows 90 accounts, including her family members, Scott Disick, Serena Williams, LaLa Anthony, Lori Harvey, and Beyonce. It’s worth noting she doesn’t follow Chalamet, who has 18.5 million followers, but he doesn’t follow anyone either.

Screenshot shows Kylie Jenner doesn’t follow her ex, Travis Scott, on Instagram. credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Travis, who goes by @travisscott on Instagram, has over 51 million followers and follows just 83 IG accounts. Among those he follows are Drake, NBA star LeBron James, and Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner.

Based on the screenshot, Travis also still follows Kylie on the social media platform, suggesting that he may not be as bothered by the recent concert makeout as some fans thought.

Screenshot shows Travis Scott still follows Kylie Jenner on Instagram. Pic credit: @travisscott/Instagram

The latest feud rumors seem driven heavily by fan speculation, so until more details arrive, it’s unconfirmed whether or not Kylie and Travis have some sort of feud going on.

The Kardashians Season 4 premieres on Thursday, September 28 on Hulu.