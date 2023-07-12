Scott Disick shades Blac Chyna, says Khloe Kardashian is a ‘co-parent’ to Dream

Scott Disick can join the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan when it comes to not liking Rob Kardashian’s ex, Blac Chyna.

Even though he’s Kourtney’s ex, Scott is still close to the family and spends a lot of time with Khloe Kardashian, who he says is more of a parent to Dream than not.

In an E! News exclusive preview of this week’s The Kardashians episode, fans see Khloe preparing for Dream’s birthday party, and she is more than happy to do it for her niece.

Scott is astounded by her kindness, especially since she has so much going on in her personal life, and says, “I just can’t believe that you’re basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream.”

Khloe shrugs it off, noting that she’s “just a third parent” and a “third wheel” when it comes to being involved in Dream’s life, but Scott isn’t having it.

“You’re not the third wheel. You’re like the wheel that makes the car move,” Scott insists, throwing some serious shade toward Chyna.

Khloe Kardashian explains her close relationship with Dream

Although it may be weird to some to see Khloe so involved in Dream’s life, it’s a natural maternal instinct for Khloe.

She revealed in her confessional that she’s simply like another parent to Dream, and it comes easy to her, as Dream is just like “one of [her] babies.”

Although she’s a mom to two of her own kids, that doesn’t stop her from stepping into a maternal role for her niece, and it likely never will.

“I absolutely love being a mom to people,” she added. “I love mothering people. It’s so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Blac Chyna says she has no negativity for the Kardashian family

Despite her rough relationship with Rob and the lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, Chyna says she has no negative feelings toward the family.

“It’s going good. It’s going good. I think that everything will get better, like, with time. Things just have to, like, kind of move on,” she told The US Sun Tuesday when asked about her relationship with her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian’s family.

“As far as negativity goes, no. On my side, there’s never been anything negative. I don’t talk about them,” she went on.

“I’ve never talked about them for, what, the past six years now. So it’s all love.”

We’re not so sure about all of that, especially after seeing the lawsuit rear its head, but at least things seem to be on a better foot now than they were before.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.