Kylie Jenner called Blac Chyna ‘toxic’ and ‘fake’ in leaked emails

New emails reveal how Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian felt about Rob and Chyna’s relationship and their show, Rob & Chyna. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit accusing the Kardashian family of spreading lies about her to make E! cancel her show with Rob Kardashian in 2017, but the legal proceedings are just now taking place.

As part of the process, communication between the Kardashian sisters, any producers, and network executives was required to be handed over to Chyna and her attorneys.

Leaked emails allegedly from Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian regarding their brother Rob and his relationship with Chyna may impact the case, and not necessarily in their favor.

Kylie Jenner slams Blac Chyna in leaked emails

In December 2016, Kylie reportedly said that she felt “very strongly about canceling Season 2 for Rob & Chyna,” in emails obtained by Radar Online.

The email goes further, claiming that Chyna was only with Rob “for this show” and that Chyna “does not love Rob and their relationship is too fake and destructive.”

She added that the added publicity revealed to everyone that their relationship was “fake” and that “it’s embarrassing and makes us all look fake.” She continued, “The show is giving this toxic woman money and exposure she lives and breathes for… Her association is detrimental to our family and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

To make up for anything lost with the cancelation of Rob & Chyna, Kylie said she would film more episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashians even though she doesn’t really like filming. She was willing to make the sacrifice to save the family’s public appearance.

However, Kylie wasn’t the only sister who felt this way about Chyna’s relationship with Rob.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe Kardashian threatened to end KUWTK

A second bombshell email was revealed in which Khloe allegedly threatened to stop KUWTK to make sure that Rob & Chyna was canceled.

She advised that they were concerned for Rob and his safety as well as “the credibility of the brand,” and both Rob and Chyna were “tarnishing” the brand. After opening with her concern about her brother and the family’s brand, the email took a shocking turn.

Khloe wrote, “We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues. That’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

These emails have reportedly been considered a huge revelation for the case moving forward, as an insider revealed that Chyna knew the Kardashians tried and succeeded in canceling her show. For Blac Chyna, these emails prove that the family was involved with her show being canceled.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.