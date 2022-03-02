Here’s why Summer House star Andrea Denver doesn’t want to return for Season 2 of Winter House

Andrea Denver reveals that he won’t be on the next season of Winter House. Pic credit: Bravo

Andrea Denver is one of the newest cast members to join the Summer House crew in the Hamptons in Season 6.

Fans first got a glimpse of the Italian heartthrob when he appeared in Season 1 of Winter House. Winter House brought together some cast members from both Summer House and Southern Charm along with a few new faces.

Andrea had a whirlwind romance with his costar Paige DeSorbo and that’s carried over to the new season of Summer House as well.

Even though their playful banter is continuing to play out in new episodes, Andrea recently shared that he is officially in a relationship with someone else.

In addition to that, Andrea has explained that Winter House will be coming back for another season, but he, unfortunately, will not be a part of it.

He explained the reason behind his decision and shared some updates on where he’s at in his life.

Andrea Denver will not appear in the next season of Winter House

Andrea recently appeared on the podcast Morgan’s Pop Talks and explained that he was ditching Vermont for some rest and relaxation in Hawaii.

He said, “No. [Starting] tomorrow, I am going to go to Hawaii to relax for a few days and I am not going to Vermont.”

Andrea shared that he recently started a relationship with someone new and said that “she is a very important person to me.”

Andrea felt that it wasn’t the right time to go on a vacation now that he is exploring the new romantic connection.

He said, “I feel like, on one hand, this is a really important moment. I just reconnected with this person that was already a part of my life before. I really care about her. It’s too fast for me to go on another vacation — filming with my friends and stuff.”

Andrea admitted that many fans and viewers likely prefer him to be single but he felt it was the right time for him to pursue something serious.

He explained, “The truth is that I felt that need, something coming from inside. You can’t control that. I know some people would like for me to be single, but at the same time, my heart belongs to someone and I am happy. That is the most important thing.”

Will Andrea Denver’s new girlfriend appear on the current season of Summer House?

Many fans will likely be disappointed that Andrea will not be part of the next season of Winter House but there is a lot more to come on this season of Summer House.

Andrea continues to be caught in a love triangle with Paige and their Winter House costar Craig Conover.

While viewers are aware that Paige and Craig ended up together and Andrea is with someone else, they have the chance to watch all of the drama play out over the next several episodes.

When Andrea first mentioned his new girlfriend, he hinted at the possibility that she may appear at some point this season.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out more about Andrea’s new love interest.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.