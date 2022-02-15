Summer House: Andrea Denver officially has a girlfriend — here’s what we know

Summer House star Andrea Denver reveals he has a girlfriend. Pic credit: Bravo

Summer House heartthrob Andrea Denver is officially in a relationship.

Andrea has been doting on his costar Paige DeSorbo ever since the two of them met while filming Winter House last year and he’s even carried their flirtation over into the current season of Summer House.

Despite all of his effort to make things work with Paige, she is not the girl he’s ultimately ended up with.

Andrea has his heart set on someone new and has revealed that he is officially in a relationship.

Here’s everything we know about Andrea’s new girlfriend.

Summer House star Andrea Denver has a girlfriend

During a recent interview with Page Six, Andrea shared that he was currently seeing someone new.

While he remained coy about the mystery woman’s identity, Andrea couldn’t hide his excitement about his new romance.

He said, “I can’t spoil too much, but I’m dating someone, and I’m really happy.”

The reason Andrea can’t “spoil too much” is because he admitted that the relationship was “related to [his] last summer.”

Andrea spent his summer in the Hamptons with the rest of the cast of Summer House instead of returning to Italy to spend time with his parents like he usually does. It looks like that decision paid off exponentially in the love department.

Andrea reiterated how happy he was and added, “I’m excited for the future.”

In light of his excitement, Andrea is currently taking things slow with his new relationship.

He explained, “But I like to keep my feet on the ground and take one step at a time. But, you know, let’s cross fingers and see what’s going to happen.”

Andrea shared that it would be “really nice” to end up with his new girlfriend for the long term.

He said, “I’ve always been a family-oriented person, so I can’t wait for one day to find myself in that situation [getting married] hopefully the with the right person…it would be really nice [with her], but I want to be realistic … but it would be great.”

What will happen between Andrea Denver and Paige DeSorbo on Summer House?

As fans know, Andrea Denver has been involved in a love triangle with Paige and his friend and Winter House costar Craig Conover.

While Paige was being flirtatious with Andrea since the start of the season, once Craig made a trip to the Hamptons, Paige was smitten with him.

On a recent episode, Paige became frustrated with drama involving Craig allegedly hooking up with The Hills star Kristin Cavallari at the same time the two of them were seeing each other.

This seemed to temporarily push Paige closer to Andrea but as fans know, Paige ultimately chooses to be with Craig as they are currently in a relationship now.

Things may not have worked out between Paige and Andrea but he seems happy with the way things went.

Fans should stay tuned to new episodes of Summer House to possibly catch a glimpse of the girl who currently has Andrea’s heart.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.