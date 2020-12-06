Here’s why Lisa Vanderpump intentionally did not watch Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump did not watch Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she heard a lot about it.

She walked away following a tough Season 9, and with Vanderpump Rules and her businesses keeping her busy, RHOBH wasn’t on the list of priorities in her life.

Why doesn’t Lisa Vanderpump watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

While appearing on a podcast, Lisa Vanderpump revealed that she doesn’t watch much TV at all.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She said, “I made a distinct effort not to watch Beverly Hills.”

Vanderpump went on to say, “ I just didn’t want to have an opinion about it and I didn’t want to be emotionally invested in something I had no control over.”

Lisa did confirm that fans would keep her up to date on social media and reveal that the cast members, which included some women she used to consider friends, would talk about her and bash her.

She then said, “Well, I just didn’t want to have an opinion about that so it was just easier and less painful just to step away from it.”

Read More Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump gossiped about Season 10 cast

Of course, she did reveal that she had heard about the drama between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards.

The former RHOBH believes that Denise didn’t “want to be open about what actually transpired.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Bravo (@commentsbybravo)

What is Lisa Vanderpump up to now?

Since exiting the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump has been busy navigating what the coronavirus pandemic has done to her businesses.

The restaurants have been shut down in California and the last several months have been intense.

This has also affected Vanderpump Rules, which should have started filming Season 9 already. Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were not returning for another season of the show.

Does this mean that Lisa Vanderpump is done with reality TV, or will another spin-off be in the works? She has managed to keep ratings high on the shows she has appeared on, so Bravo may not be too keen to let her slip away.

There is also Vanderpump Dogs, which is happening. Lisa’s passion for dogs and saving them has been a huge part of who she is.

With Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the books, it will be interesting to see if Lisa Vanderpump will tune in for Season 11 to catch up on what the ladies like Kyle Richards have been up to.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.