Here’s how Lisa Vanderpump reacted after learning Mary Cosby married her step-grandpa

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is three episodes in and it has Bravo fans and Bravolebrities talking.

Mary Cosby and her marriage to her step-grandpa is one of the biggest storylines so far and it’s been such a shocker that women from other Real Housewives cities are talking about.

When former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump caught wind of that, she definitely didn’t hold back.

What did Lisa Vanderpump say about Mary Cosby?

Last week, Lisa Vanderpump did a podcast appearance and was asked about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The Vanderpump Rules queen revealed she had not watched the premiere. She commented that she doesn’t watch a lot of reality TV, so the hosts filled her in a bit.

Of course, they started with the tale of Mary Cosby marrying her step-grandpa.

Lisa said, “Can you imagine knowing that the man you’re sleeping with used to shag your grandmother?”

She also commented, “I don’t want anything near me that’s been inside my grandmother’s vagina. I am not interested. No…pass.”

Following that, Lisa mused that she may have to tune into RHOSLC to see what it’s all about.

She definitely has the expertise to weigh in on some of the chaos that is happening during the show’s first season. If she does decide to catch up, her commentary will be worth a follow.

Mary Cosby married her step-grandpa because of the will

Each episode that airs seems to touch on Mary Cosby and her marriage. She married her grandmother’s second husband because she believes that her grandmother wanted her to. With the marriage came all of the property, money, and the church.

The couple shares a son, who has been shown on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Mary has been open about her life, even detailing how she avoided sleeping with her new husband for weeks after they got married.

Now, Mary and Robert Cosby have been married for 20 years. Despite all of the ups and downs that came with their “arranged marriage,” it has worked for them.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City even got to see Mary Cosby as she held church. She welcomed Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose to attend, with a special focus on Whitney’s dad. The visit was a success and Whitney gushed about how it was the first time that her dad Steve really felt love.

With the success of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City so far, it looks like Bravo picked the right ladies and the right storylines to get it off the ground.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.