Here’s why Below Deck fans are freaking out after Daisy Kelliher reacted to Lindsay Hubbard’s pregnancy

Daisy Kelliher had quite a reaction to Lindsay Hubbard’s pregnancy news, and now, Below Deck fans are losing their minds.

Over the holiday weekend, the Summer House star announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend.

The news came after speculation Lindsay was expecting ran wild following rumors she was kicked off The Traitors Season 3 because of it.

Lindsay has kept the identity of her baby daddy private, but that hasn’t stopped people from making assumptions.

Thanks to Daisy, a Below Deck star was thrown into the mix.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s just say that Below Deck fans were unhappy about the new rumor, even though there’s no truth to it… at all.

Below Deck fans freak out after Daisy Kelliher reacted to Lindsay Hubbard’s pregnancy

The comments section of Lindsay’s IG post was filled with happiness for the Bravo personality.

Daisy soon popped up with a remark that got Below Deck fans in a frenzy.

“Um omg I feel like this is kinda partly my doing 💃🏼,” the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star wrote.

Daisy takes to social media. Pic credit: @lindshubbs/Instagram



There was no further context given but that didn’t stop people from making assumptions and freaking out.

“Its a below deck cast member isnt it Imao,” asked one user, while different questioned if a Below Deck cast member was involved.

Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht was also mentioned, with one comment reading, “NOT GARY, PLZ 😭😭😭😂.”

Below Deck fans weigh in. Pic credit: @lindshubbs/Instagram

Oh yes, soon Gary became one hot topic thanks to his womanizing ways.

“Omg, pls say it’s not Gary,” said a user, and “Gary would not care” were comments on the subject.

Another mentioned that Lindsay’s baby was conceived in Nashville.

More comments from Below Deck fans. Pic credit: @lindshubbs/Instagram

Never fear, Below Deck, and Summer House fans, Gary King is not the father. Lindsay has been dating an old flame since January, months after her very public split from Carl Radke.

More Bravo stars react to Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard being pregnant

Daisy wasn’t the only Bravo familiar face who appeared in the comments section. Lindsay was bombarded with love from her Bravo family.

Lindsay’s Summer House pals Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula gushed over the news. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs and Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney also got in on the action with congratulations.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain chimed in, declaring, “Congratulations!! Imagine making someone sandwiches all the time and they never make one for you…..but with this little person it’s totally okay 💗.”

Bravo celebs show up for support. Pic credit: @lindshubbs/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kate entered The Traitors and Lindsay drama chat.

Melissa Gorga from RHONJ and The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge also offer congrats to Lindsay, as did Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder.

More Bravo celebrities pop up. Pic credit: @lindshubbs/Instagram

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant, and no, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King isn’t her baby daddy. Lindsay’s pregnancy will play out on Season 9 of Summer House, which recently began filming.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck, and Summer House are all on hiatus on Bravo.