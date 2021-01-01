Here’s what Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi originally thought of her Jersey Shore castmates

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season four premiered without everyone’s favorite meatball, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Snooki decided to part ways with the show at the end of last year. She said she wanted to focus on being a mom and spending time with her kids.

Her departure followed the dramatic season three finale after the infamous wedding speech given at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

Even though she is no longer filming with her roommates, Snooki has remained supportive of her friends.

According to CheatSheet, during an Instagram Q and A, Snooki opened up about her first impressions of her roommates and she didn’t hold back.

Snooki recalls her initial opinions of her roommates

It’s no secret that Snooki and Jennifer “JWOWW” Farley became best friends over the years. At one point they even had their own spinoff together.

Despite their close bond, Snooki did not have a great first impression of Jenni. She said, “JWoww is a b***h.”

As for her impression of Vinny Guadagnino, Snooki said, “Vinny isn’t a guido; why is he here?”

At one point, she and Vinny hooked up but are now extremely close friends.

While she didn’t think Vinny was much of a guido, she thought Pauly fit the part perfectly. With his perfect blow out and dark tan, Snooki thought, “Pauly is the #1 guido.”

As for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Snooki wasn’t quite sure what to make of him when they first met. She wondered how old he was and felt that he may be too old to be filming the show with them.

Where are they now?

Regardless of her first impression of her roommates, over a decade after they first met, the Jersey Shore cast has become one big family as evident by their yearly “family vacations” they’ve been taking together for the past four seasons.

The bond they share is so important that the current season’s focus has been on mending the relationship between Angelina and the girls.

The boys of the cast are focused on getting Angelina, Jenni, and Deena Cortese to sit down and talk through their problems so they can all move on and continue to be happy and have fun together.

The mid-season preview of what’s still to come shows Jenni’s arrival and Angelina finally coming face to face with the girls. It looked like things got so intense that they needed to call Dr. Drew Pinsky in to help them work it out.

A wise man once said…. A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor. 🌊 In 2021, the fam has more sit-downs, surprises, and shenanigans in store when #JSFamilyVacation continues on January 7th! pic.twitter.com/GMFD3mp9g4 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) December 17, 2020

Even though Snooki is no longer filming, Angelina has expressed a desire to talk to her and the other roommates continue to keep in touch with her.

Regardless of Snooki’s first impressions of the group, they remain a tight-knit family.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.