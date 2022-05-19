Here’s what LPBW viewers had to say about Zach and Tori Roloff using Jackson to tell Matt they’re moving

Zach and Tori chose to have Jackson share the news they were moving from Oregon to Washington. Pic credit: TLC

Zach and Tori Roloff came under fire by Little People, Big World viewers, after they decided to let Jackson deliver the news to Matt and Caryn that they were moving out of state.

During the Season 23 premiere of LPBW, Zach and Tori opened up about the tensions between themselves and Zach’s dad Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

When farm negotiations took a left turn, tensions rose. Zach and Tori and their kids distanced themselves from Matt and Caryn.

So when Zach and Tori made a trip to the farm with Jackson and Lilah to visit with Matt and Caryn, things were expectedly awkward.

Zach and Tori Roloff have Jackson announce their move to Washington

However, Zach and Tori didn’t travel to the farm just to hang out with Matt and Caryn. They had another purpose in mind: telling them they were leaving Oregon and moving to Battle Ground, Washington.

Rather than deliver the news themselves, Zach sneakily whispered to Jackson, asking him to tell Matt and Caryn the big news.

Following the episode, LPBW viewers took to Twitter, where they sounded off regarding Zach and Tori’s decision to make Jackson their messenger.

LPBW viewers react to Jackson delivering the news to Matt and Caryn

“They should not have had Jackson telling Matt that they are moving no matter how awkward it was. SMH,” tweeted one disgruntled LPBW viewer, while another wrote, “That was a punk move by Zach to let Jackson announce that they were moving though.”

“Jackson telling the family about Zach and Tori moving is cute but cowardly at the same time!” was another LPBW fan’s feeling on the topic.

Getting a chuckle out of it, another viewer tweeted, “Lol not Zach using Jackson to announce the move to his dad,” while another fan felt Zach was a scaredy-cat, writing, “[Zach] making Jackson tell grandpa about the move is cowardice.”

Speaking of cowardice, Zach used the same word to describe his dad Matt’s recent actions. Following the news that Zach and Matt’s farm negotiations fell through, Matt listed 16 acres of Roloff Farms for sale at $4 million.

When Matt shared an Instagram post to explain his reasoning behind putting the farm up for sale, Zach chimed in down in the comments and had some harsh words for his dad.

Zach accused Matt of “dragging the family drama that he created” and said his dad “manipulated” the fan base “to make himself come out okay.” He continued, “This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

Season 23 has already started exposing the nitty-gritty of the farm negotiations, and there’s plenty more to come this season on LPBW.

