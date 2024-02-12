Here’s what Lisa Rinna has been up to since leaving RHOBH

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost a year since Lisa Rinna announced her stunning exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She was one of the long-running series’ primary pot-stirrers, so there was always that worry the show wouldn’t have the same level of drama without her.

The good news? RHOBH is less toxic than it’s been for years.

The bad news? It’s also one of the most boring seasons in years.

But the show seems like a distant memory for Rinna, who doesn’t seem to have much of a connection with her former co-stars.

The actress and model has been keeping busy since her eight-season run on the Bravo hit concluded.

Lisa Rinna joined the American Horror Story universe

Always one to switch things up, the 60-year-old appeared in an episode of American Horror Stories in October 2023.

The episode, titled “Tapeworm,” was one of the show’s most gruesome.

Rinna played a modeling agent who helped an up-and-coming model become a success story, no matter the costs.

The actress is staying booked and busy and will next be seen on the So Help Me Todd Season 2 premiere this month, airing Thursday, February 15, at 9/8c.

The series, starring Skylar Astin and the incomparable Marcia Gay Harden, focuses on a mother-and-son crimefighting duo who find themselves in plenty of awkward situations.

Rinna will take on the role of Margaret’s (Harden) old friend, Jennifer Gianola.

It sounds like looks will be deceiving because while Jennifer is this beloved morning show host, there’s a dark exterior she doesn’t usually let people see.

It’s interesting because Rinna excels in roles where she plays predominantly in the gray area.

Why did Lisa Rinna exit RHOBH?

Rinna’s final season of RHOBH found her at odds with Kathy Hilton over a reported meltdown from the latter in Aspen.

The drama found Hilton calling Rinna the biggest bully in Hollywood at the show’s three-part reunion, with Kathy’s sister, Kyle Richards, being caught in the middle of them.

When news broke of Rinna’s exit, it was framed as her own decision, but it later transpired that she contacted Andy Cohen in the middle of the night that she was departing.

One week later, she seemingly had a change of heart, but producers reportedly decided not to engage with Rinna about returning for her ninth season after the poor reception at Bravocon, which found the Days of Our Lives alum being booed.

Could Lisa Rinna return to RHOBH?

However, Cohen later felt it was necessary to put Rinna on pause and bring her back down the line, similar to Tamra Judge‘s Real Housewives of Orange County hiatus.

Our best guess? Rinna will appear on an upcoming season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.