Days of our Lives alum Lisa Rinna lands new acting gig after RHOBH exit

Days of our Lives alum Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie) is returning to her roots following her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exit earlier this year.

Lisa made her soap debut on Days back in 1992.

Although Lisa went on to appear on other shows like Melrose Place and 8 Simple Rules, her stint on RHOBH thrust her back into the spotlight.

It didn’t take long for Lisa to become the show’s villain, a role she embraced for eight years.

Following a drama-filled Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that earned Lisa a slew of backlash, she opted to leave the show.

Now, nearly a year after her big announcement, Lisa has taken on a new gig with a big star.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa revealed that she has joined the hit CBS show So Help Me Todd. Lisa reshared a post from Scott Prendergast, writer and creator of So Help Me Todd, featuring an article from TV Line.

According to the outlet, Lisa will play Jennifer Gianola, a morning talk show host and long-time friend of Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden). However, Jennifer’s off-screen persona is quite different from the beloved, friendly face that she puts on for the public.

Lisa makes her So Help Me Todd debut in the Season 2 premiere on Thursday, February 15 at 9/8c on CBS. After the news broke that Lisa joined the show, Marcia shared an Instagram Story of the two of them on set.

“Look whose joined us for @shohelpmecbs ! The fabulous @lisarinna ! What trouble is she causing now?? (Tune in to find out!),” Marcia wrote.

Lisa teams up with Marcia on So Help Me Todd Season 2. Pic credit: @mgh_8/@lisarinna/Instagram

The other day, Lisa showed fans what she does to keep herself entertained during her downtime on the So Help Me Todd set.

What has Lisa Rinna been up to since leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Lisa has been working hard to prove that she’s leaving the reality TV world behind. The former soap star appeared in the Hulu series American Horror Stories, where she played a sinister modeling agent.

Fashion has also become a top priority for Lisa, who has been showing off her new signature look all year.

As for a possible return to Days of our Lives, that doesn’t seem likely right now. There isn’t really a need for Billie, but that doesn’t mean Lisa wouldn’t jump at the chance to revisit the character briefly.

There have been a few RHOBH alums returning for Season 13. However, Lisa Rinna won’t be one returning to the series anytime soon. Right now, she’s focused on acting and taking on the fashion world.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.