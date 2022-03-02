Here’s how Below Deck’s Captain Lee helped Summer House’s Carl Radke get serious with Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke opens up about Captain Lee’s involvement in his decision to get serious with Lindsay Hubbard. Pic credit: Bravo

Summer House fans have loved seeing Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard transition from best friends into a serious relationship.

Andy Cohen even deemed the two of them as “the first couple of Bravo.”

Both Carl and Lindsay tried being romantic in the past but neither of them was in the right frame of mind to pursue anything serious.

Now, they’ve both finally reached a place in their lives where their relationship makes sense and they both seem happier than ever.

Carl and Lindsay recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and opened up about their relationship.

When Andy asked them who they first told about their new relationship, the answer was not one of their Summer House castmates but another Bravolebrity instead.

It turns out that Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach deserves some credit for Carl’s decision to pursue Linday romantically.

Below Deck’s Captain Lee helped Summer House’s Carl Radke get serious with Lindsay Hubbard

Carl caught everyone a little bit off guard, including Lindsay herself when he revealed that Captain Lee was the first person he spoke to regarding their romance.

He explained, “I actually talked to Captain Lee a little bit early on,”

It turns out that both Carl and Captain Lee shared similar experiences in the loss of a loved one. Carl lost his brother Curtis in 2020 after he struggled with mental illness and addiction. The moment Carl found out about his brother’s passing was shown on an episode of Summer House.

Captain Lee similarly lost his son, Joshua Rosbach back in 2019 due to an accidental drug overdose. His son had also struggled with addiction for many years.

Carl shared, “After my brother passed… We share kind of a similar story. My brother and his son passed from addiction. He reached out to me last year during a really hard time, living that out publicly was very challenging for me.”

He continued, “Having someone else from the Bravo family to reach out to me, especially Captain Lee, who, I mean, he’s a legend. And then also he’s a male figure. I think coming from him, it was super important.”

It turns out that Carl and Captin Lee have continued to talk from time to time.

Carl added, “He’s been someone I check in with periodically and I’d mentioned that it’s coming up on almost my year of sobriety, and Lindsay and I were getting more romantic… I think he laid the groundwork for me to really feel confident with wanting to move forward with Lindsay.”

What does the future have in store for Summer House’s Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard?

Lindsay recently revealed that she felt Carl is “the one” for her. While she’s known for having strict timelines for where she expects her life to go in terms of marriage and babies, she admitted that those timelines have flown out the window.

Lindsay even shared on Watch What Happens Live that she has stopped drinking for the last few months in solidarity with Carl.

Carl admitted that he definitely sees a future with Lindsay. Not only did they just buy a car together, but they shared that they would be living together if their leases weren’t posing an issue.

Only time will tell where their relationship will go, but it seems the two of them are happier than ever.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.