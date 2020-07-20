Here’s everything we know about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 has been at the top of the must-see list nearly all season long. Even though there was a delay regarding when the show was supposed to begin filming, these ladies came to play hard.

Drama is at an all-time high this season and with that, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is highly anticipated. It was filmed last week, and so far, there have been some bits and pieces of information leaked regarding what happened.

Brandi Glanville isn’t in attendance

Brandi Glanville is one of the most important pieces to the puzzle this season but she will not be a part of the RHOBH Season 10 reunion. The choice wasn’t hers alone, though. Brandi and Bravo decided it would be best if she didn’t appear and instead, did a one-on-one with Andy Cohen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Currently, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are in the middle of finding out what went down between Denise Richards and Brandi. There has been a lot of speculation about an affair, which was teased on social media, but nothing concrete has been said ahead of the rest of the season airing.

Lisa Rinna is due to confront Denise Richards on the show about a cease and desist which was reportedly sent to Brandi. In a nod to that, the RHOBH star commented about cease and desists working, calling the reunion “b******t” on Instagram.

Unfollowing and ending of friendships

It has been a rough ride for several of the housewives who have learned the hard way that friendships turn on a dime when filming Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Read More Kyle Richards reveals when she will quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Garcelle Beauvais is new to the crew, but she isn’t going to let Lisa Rinna dictate her friendships. She has attempted to get to know the other ladies, including Sutton, who is one of Rinna’s friends. It looks like following the reunion taping, Lisa decided to unfollow Garcelle. Remember, she is the one who wanted to stand up for Denise and at least hear where she was coming from before writing her off.

Denise Richards has reportedly unfollowed several of her co-stars as well. She has returned to filming as Shauna Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful and is keeping busy. Will she leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind now?

All of the ladies can agree that the filming was intense. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion was filmed for 15 hours, which likely means it will be a three-part special.

At this point, Season 11 is up in the air. The network would be crazy to shut it down now, but there are rumors that some of the housewives are on the chopping block.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.