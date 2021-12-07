Here are Season 3 of Life After Lockup’s greatest memes

There were some quality memes produced from Season 3 of Life After Lockup. Pic credit: WeTV

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup has given viewers an intense roller coaster ride full of toxicity, crime, bad decisions, infidelity, strange relationships, and trashy situations they can’t get enough of.

There are plenty of memorable moments that viewers love either for how utterly unimaginable they are or how intense and interesting they are. These moments are what have made this show become many viewers’ favorite reality TV show.

In any case, social media has also taken to the cast members of Life After Lockup and spared no shame in talking about them online. Oftentimes this comes in the form of memes.

Most of the memes are completely laughable while others aim to call out the cast members and their bad behavior.

Season 3 of Life After Lockup’s viewers came up with some spot-on memes that are presented in this article.

There are many great memes that capture the foolery on Season 3 of Life After Lockup

The same-looking jean jacket was presented by many of the Life After Lockup cast which prompted one fan in the audience to speculate.

They made a collage of the different cast wearing a jean jacket and said, “The official jacket of bad life decisions.”

Tia was due to have surgery for tumors on her liver and was having problems with her kidneys but that didn’t stop her from drinking Hennessy on her wedding day.

One person used a still image of Tia chugging a personal bottle with the caption, “Nothing helps pre wedding jitters and liver tumors like Hennessy.”

Nothing helps pre wedding jitters and liver tumors like Hennessy pic.twitter.com/5SYfuxEc7i — Jean Luc Picard (@CaptPiccard) December 4, 2021

Shawn and Sara’s first sexual experience together was largely caught on camera and made many viewers cringe.

One Life After Lockup fan on Twitter made a meme of a GIF of someone putting their head in their hands.

They captioned it, “Sara: Shawn is really good at sex.”

The next paragraph down read, “Ma’am it’s been 6 years since you’ve had sex and before that u were never sober how would you know?”

Sara: Shawn is really good at sex



Ma’am it’s been 6 years since you’ve had sex and before that u were never sober how would you know pic.twitter.com/NpJg5NCUCH — Jean Luc Picard (@CaptPiccard) November 6, 2021

Stan’s hair was the butt of a lot of jokes online. Especially when he went rock climbing with Lisa and she trapped him halfway down the wall and called him out.

During that exchange, Stan’s hair was all over the place as he dug himself a deeper grave with Lisa.

One person shared an image of Stan’s hair during that incident and wrote, “Stanley, your s**t is askew.”

Lacey’s hypocritical and toxic behavior was called out by an intolerant Life After Lockup viewer who had enough of her chaos.

They used a video of someone saying, “This environment is toxic.”

Then they commented, “Lacy is probably a bigger mistake to Shane than the time he served in prison. she is 10 yrs his senior, talked him into doing porn, and then kink shamed his a** on national tv, all while trying to get back with her ex.”

Lacy is probably a bigger mistake to Shane than the time he served in prison. She is 10 yrs his senior, talked him into doing porn, and then kink shamed his ass on national tv, all while trying to get back with her ex #loveafterlockup #lifeafterlockup pic.twitter.com/UioEleMzoy — Alicia Marie (@JuiceeBrucey) November 20, 2021

John and Kristianna are often trolled for their storyline and quirkiness.

One of the funnier things that critics called out was their love of vaping, and specifically John’s timing when he vapes.

They used an image where Kristianna was crying and talking about something during a private interview with John where John is vaping.

They captioned, “There’s never a bad time to vape.”

New series Love During Lockup is set to premiere in 2022

A new installment of the Love After Lockup franchise is set to premiere in January of 2022 and is called Love During Lockup.

The show will follow couples going through the early stages of their relationships when one side is behind bars.

It will highlight the inmates’ strategies for finding love online and the struggles they face doing it. It will also detail the suspicions and investigations done by the people on the outside as they both await the release date.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WeTV.

Love During Lockup premieres Friday, January 7 at 9 PM ET on WeTV