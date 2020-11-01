Here are 5 of the craziest Real Housewives of Atlanta feuds and where they stand today

If you’re a fan of the Real Housewives of Atlanta then you know that these women are brash, bold and opinionated.

The Atlanta peaches know how to dress, they know how to party and they know how to throw shade.

Of course, this makes for good reality TV, but when you put a group of successful and outspoken women in a room together, things are bound to get messy.

And things have indeed gotten messy in the ATL more times than we can count.

Today however, we’re narrowing down the top five feuds that have gone down between the RHOA cast members over the years.

1. NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey

NeNe and Cynthia’s friendship seemed like one that would stand the test of time, but time proved us all wrong.

The OG hit things off with the supermodel the moment she joined the show in Season 3.

Matter of fact, they got so close that a friendship contract was even signed and sealed.

Unfortunately the contract did not hold up as we later noticed a shift in the dynamic between the two women. The trouble may have started when NeNe called Cynthia’s husband Peter a bitch– after he interjected one too many times during arguments between the women of RHOA.

After taking a hiatus from RHOA in Season 8 to focus on her acting career, the OG made a return in Season 10.

But it was clear that her best friend status with Cynthia had changed and as the season played out, the two women were not speaking at all.

The former friends started trading jabs back on forth on social media and in the press after the Bailey Cellar founder invited the 52-year-old to her engagement party and didn’t give her a heads up that Kenya Moore would be in attendance.

During Season 12, you could cut the tension between NeNe and Cynthia with a knife.

Thankfully, during one episode they had an emotional breakthrough and decided to put all the drama behind them.

These days NeNe and Cynthia are civil to each other, but they just never managed to resuscitate the friendship they once had.

2. Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks

Kandi and Phaedra’s burgeoning friendship starting to take a downward spiral as Phaedra’s marriage to Apollo Nida came to an explosive end.

Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker remained close to Apollo during his stint in jail, even storing some of his items at their home. This did not sit well with the southern belle who felt that her friend was siding with her ex.

As the friends drifted further apart, Phaedra became close friends with Porsha Williams, even dubbing their alliance Frick and Frack.

During Season 9, Phaedra sealed her fate and her future on RHOA by spreading a nasty rumor about Kandi and Todd. The mom-of-two told Porsha that the couple was planning to drug her and rape her during a night of partying at their home.

At the reunion, things came to a tearful and shocking end when the cast found out that Phaedra was the one spreading the horrific tale about Kandi.

While many people felt Phaedra made the whole thing up, she insisted that she had heard the rumor from an unnamed source.

Ultimately, the allegations not only cost Phaedra her job, but also her friendship with Kandi.

These days, the Grammy Award-winning songwriter still has no desire to rekindle her friendship with Phaedra. The women have reportedly not spoken since the dramatic Season 9 reunion.

3. NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore

The two queen B’s sized each other up the moment they met and for some reason, they just never warmed up to each othe. What happened between NeNe and Kenya was quite the opposite actually.

The fact that after NeNe’s friendship with Cynthia Bailey crumbled, the supermodel became friends with Kenya certainly didn’t help matters either.

After throwing shade at each other season after season, and getting into a few heated arguments over the years, the two women almost came to blows during Season 12.

Leading up to the dramatic showdown, Kenya had a bone to pick with NeNe– for allegedly calling her unborn child a buffalo during the prior season.

This wasn’t exactly the case, as the reality TV personality did not reference the beauty queen’s unborn child. She was actually referring to a then-pregnant Kenya when she made the buffalo comments.

Either way, Kenya was angry and during a cast trip to Greece, the new mom had no desire to make amends with NeNe, despite her best efforts.

During their final dinner in the European country, NeNe called Kenya a bully and things quickly escalated into a near fight between the two women. Moore even claimed that NeNe tried to spit on her during the altercation.

So where do these two stand today? Well exactly were they’ve always been, mortal enemies. And we doubt these two will kiss and make up anytime soon.

3. Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams

I suppose if Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams can put their differences aside and try to be friends, then there’s hope for the other RHOA ladies who aren’t getting along.

The two women started off on the wrong foot since the moment they met –when Porsha ascribed the wrong title to the beauty queen, referring to Kenya as Miss America and not Miss USA.

The snafu sent Kenya into a tirade and the two women have continued to feud about various issues over the years.

However, everything came to a head during the Season 6 reunion, when things got physical between the co-stars.

Kenya was the one who egged on the alteration by pointing a spector in Porsha’s face then screaming at her through a megaphone. But, it proved too much for the Go Naked Hair founder and she dragged the former title holder off the couch as the other women looked on in horror.

Shockingly, these former enemies have come a long way since then. The RHOA castmates even bonded last season after both became first time moms to adorable baby girls.

The budding friendship may not last very long, as things got tense at the Season 12 reunion. But for now, it seems Kenya and Porsha are at least civil to each other.

4.NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak

These Real Housewives of Atlanta OG’s have had many feuds in their tumultuous friendship over the years. During the very first season, they had a blow out at the reunion, with NeNe Leakes firing off the now infamous line to Kim Zolciak, “Close your legs to married men.”

Soon after the two women made up, they once again had an altercation regarding the song Tardy for the Party, written by Grammy winner, Kandi Burruss.

However, it’s the blow up between Kim and NeNe in Season 10 that might be the most memorable of them all. The mom-of-six rolled back into Atlanta after leaving the show five years prior and stirred things up.

Unfortunately, her reintroduction to the show was not very impressive. Kim refused to participate in most of the cast events and wanted her husband Kroy to accompany her everywhere.

But the real drama started with what we now dub as Roach-Gate!

During the season, Kim showed up uninvited to NeNe’s party with her eldest daughter Brielle in tow. After the event, Brielle shared a post on social media of a roach crawling in NeNe’s bathroom.

Kim also sent to video to the other cast members, which led to Nene angrily referencing Brielle and Kim as racists.

The reality TV personality then blasted off some disparaging comments about Brielle on social media, which she later deleted.

Kim and NeNe faced off once again the reunion about Roach-Gate, but after being confronted by the other RHOA women, Kim stormed off the set. And that was her last stint as an Atlanta Housewife.

These days the former friends are not exactly hanging out at each other’s homes, but they seem to have a mutually respectful relationship with each other.

So many Real Housewives of Atlanta feuds, so little time to delve into them all. But these five will certainly go down as some of the most memorable in the franchise.

Did we miss anything from the list? Well tell us your most memorable RHOA feud in the comment section.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.