Hannah Ferrier shuts down troll accusing her of being ‘salty’ about Below Deck Med Season 8

Hannah Ferrier clapped back at a Below Deck Med critic who thinks she dissed the current season.

The Below Deck Med alum didn’t hold back from speaking her mind.

The former chief stew hasn’t been with Below Deck Med for three seasons.

However, that doesn’t stop her from popping up in the comments section of social media posts to have a little fun.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Hannah dissed Below Deck Med for having a revolving door of chief stew since she was fired.

Hannah did it again this week by replying to a post about the Season 8 deck team.

What did Hannah Ferrier say about Below Deck Med Season 8?

The official Below Deck Instagram account @belowdeckbravo shared a post featuring Captain Sandy Yawn with Luka Brunton, Max Salvador, Haleigh Gorman, and Lara Du Preez in two pictures.

“10/10 would trust this deck crew to get us into any dock 🫡 #BelowDeckMed 📷: @dupreez.lara_” was the caption on the IG post.

Hannah replied quickly to the Instagram post, stating, “Then obviously casting didn’t do a very good job this season 😂😂.”

Hannah pops up on social media. Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

There was definitely some shade there, but Hannah was clearly being funny. However, some Below Deck Med fans did not see the wit or humor in her remark.

Hannah Ferrier shuts down troll accusing her of being ‘salty’ about Below Deck Med

The replies to Hannah’s comment soon racked up, with one troll coming for her for being salty about Below Deck Med.

“@hannahferrier234 dont be salty Hannah. You’ve moved on and have a lovely life and family. Don’t be like that girl.” wrote the hater.

Hannah wasted no time standing up for herself and wrote a crystal clear remark.

“@ttothebird omg – not being salty. Being honest with a bit of tongue in cheek 😂,” the reality TV shot back.

Hannah and a Below Deck fan on social media. Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

One Below Deck Med fan rushed to defend Hannah, sharing that the critic didn’t understand Hannah or her sense of humor.

“@nicksmum that’s ok! Many don’t. Luckily I think I’m hilarious 😂😂😜😜,” Hannah expressed.

A fan defends Hannah. Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Below Deck Med Season 8 has certainly had its issues. The mid-season trailer revealed the Bravo show has saved the best for last as the show nears the end.

Hannah Ferrier may no longer be on Below Deck Med, but one thing is for sure. The former chief stew’s humor remains as on-point as when she was on the show.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.