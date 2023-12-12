Max on Below Deck Med: Does he get fired after Captain Sandy Yawn blow up?

Below Deck Med Season 8 only has a handful of episodes left, and the show isn’t letting up on the drama.

The most recent episode featured drunk charter guest Amish invading the crew’s privacy and Lily Davison being put on notice.

Captain Sandy Yawn has had to reign her crew over the past couple of weeks, and she’s definitely losing patience.

Although Lily was her target this week, the preview for next week reveals deckhand Max Salvador lands in the hot seat.

At the end of the episode, the teaser showed Captain Sandy going off on Max for lying to her.

Max wasn’t here for the lecture, and now, Below Deck Med fans are wondering about his future on the show.

Will Max on Below Deck Med get fired after Captain Sandy Yawn blow-up?

There is a good chance that Max will get fired on Below Deck Med. Max walks away from Captain Sandy in the preview when she tells him he must apologize.

Not only does the Frenchman walk away as Captain Sandy scolds him, but he spats back “No” when told to apologize. Captain Sandy’s furious, and she has a low tolerance for insubordination.

The only reason Captain Sandy would keep Max is because only two charters are left. If she fired Max, the deck team would be a man down for the rest of the season.

Haleigh Gorman already left the yacht after not feeling good, so it also bodes well that Captain Sandy will not fire Max.

However, if Max becomes more disrespectful, Captain Sandy may not care about the deck team being down people and fire Max, leaving bosun Luka Brunton to figure it out.

The bigger question is, will Max stay on the Mustique yacht after the altercation?

Does Max Salvador leave Below Deck Med Season 8?

It was only a couple of episodes ago that Max was ready to leave the yacht after his fight with Kyle Viljoen. Lily’s addition helped keep Max around.

Now that Lily’s job is also in jeopardy, the fight with Captain Sandy could push Max to leave like he wanted in the first place. The mid-season trailer gives Below Deck Med fans a lot to talk about, but it doesn’t reveal if Max stays or goes amid this drama.

What we do know is that Max Salvador does stick around long enough to have Jessika Asai kiss him after Natalya Scudder returns and Luka focuses his attention on her.

Be sure to tune in to find out if Max gets fired or leaves Below Deck Med on his own.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.