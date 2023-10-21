Hannah Ferrier shades Below Deck Med’s revolving door of chief stews

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier has taken aim at the hit yachting show for its revolving door of chief stew since she was fired.

Hannah helped launch the Below Deck spin-off, debuting as chief stew on Season 1.

When Captain Sandy Yawn joined during Season 2, the two butted heads for years.

During Season 5, Captain Sandy fired Hannah for having undeclared Valium and a CBD pen, causing outrage among Below Deck Med fans.

Since then, there has been a new chief stew each season, with the show struggling to find the right Hannah replacement.

This week, Hannah dissed the show for not being able to keep a chief stew for more than one season.

Hannah Ferrier throws shade at Below Deck Med’s revolving door of chief stews

The Instagram fan account @belowdeckaboveaverage shared a video clip of Season 8 stars Kyle Viljoen and Jessika Asai on Watch What Happens Live last Monday.

They were playing a game where Kyle teased Captain Sandy has a big blow-up with a guest on Season 8.

Hannah popped up in the comments section to write, “Augh. I get why you try replace me every season. 😴”

There were several replies to her comment talking about Hannah being irreplaceable. One was even from the IG account showing love for the former chief stew.

Not everyone was on board with what Hannah said. A comment called her out for the job she did on the show and admitted she really wasn’t hard to replace.

Hannah’s comments come after Captain Sandy revealed that she would work with her again.

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy opens the door for Hannah Ferrier to return

Earlier this month, Captain Sandy was a guest on WWHL, where Andy had her play a game involving all of her former chief stews from Below Deck Med, including Hannah.

Bugsy Drake, who took over for Hannah on Season 5 after she was fired, Katie Flood, Natasha Webb, and Season 8 chief stew Tumi Mhlongo were the other bobbleheads Captain Sandy had to choose from to answer questions.

In a surprising turn of events, when Andy asked which of the former chief stews she would work with again, Captain Sandy said all of them.

“Even Hannah?” Andy asked, to which the captain replied, “Even Hannah.”

Captain Sandy put Hannah on the list of chief stews that crew members loved to work with on Below Deck Med.

Despite the olive branch extended by Captain Sandy, Below Deck Med fans shouldn’t look for Hannah to return as she has moved on from the show.

Hannah Ferrier dissing the constant changing of chief stews on Below Deck Med comes as Season 8 has been under fire for the drama with Tumi and stew Natalya Scudder.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Natalya revealed she wants a do-over with Tumi and gave hope to fans that Season 8 will take a turn for the better.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.