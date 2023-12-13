Below Deck Med spoilers: Tumi complains about Lily, Kyle has a migraine, and Luka’s deck team chaos

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal that the season is almost over, and the crew is falling apart.

Only two charters and a handful of episodes are left before Season 8 ends.

Based on the latest preview video from Bravo, the drama is far from over as guests board the Mustique yacht with high expectations.

In the footage, Captain Sandy Yawn reveals to Tumi Mhlongo, chef Jack Luby, and Luka Brunton the primary is a returning charter guest who had an awful experience during Season 7.

A flashback features a clip from when the thrusters went out on the Home yacht and the primary complaining about everything.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Mustique crew needs to hit it out of the park, but they are dropping like flies.

Tumi Mhlongo calls out Lily Davison while Kyle Viljoen has to go to bed Below Deck Med

The new sneak peek picks up right where this week’s episode left off, with Captain Sandy lecturing Lily Davison about what is expected from the stew. It’s three hours before the new charter and the captain needs Lily to step it up.

Lily listens as Captain Sandy basically says the stew’s job is in jeopardy. The conversation is awkward, with Lily simply agreeing with whatever Captain Sandy says. After their talk, Lily’s ready to prove everyone wrong.

Meanwhile, Tumi is disappointed that Captain Sandy didn’t fire Lily but instead gave Lily and Tumi a lecture. Yes, the captain believes Lily has a good attitude and wants Tumi to teach her yachting skills.

In her confessional Tumi talks about needing Lily to step it up, and that becomes more apparent than ever when Kyle Viljoen whines he has a migraine and needs to lie down.

Kyle heads to bed before a flip of scene has him in his confessional talking about his lack of sleep. The stew thinks the stress of the season has taken a toll on his body, giving him a migraine.

When it’s time for the guest to arrive, Kyle is down for the count leaving Tumi trying to help him ASAP. The interior team is in shambles and the deck crew isn’t looking much better.

Below Deck Med’s Luka Brunton deals with deck team chaos

Over with the deck team, Captain Sandy gets a call from Haleigh Gorman that she is still throwing up and won’t back it before the charter begins.

Because the deck team is a man down, Luka had to adjust the schedule and Max Salvador isn’t happy about it. Max learns his shift begins at 3 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m., sending him into a frenzy, saying it’s not good for him.

Luka reveals in his confessional he feels the pressure on him after Captain Sandy called him out last charter. The bosun is worried about how easily distracted Max gets, and Luka has reason to be concerned.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Max gets scolded by Captain Sandy, and he doesn’t take it well. Perhaps that has to do with Max being distracted.

Will the repeat charter guest have a better experience the second time around on Below Deck Med? Tune in to find out!

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.