Gina Kirschenheiter apologizes to Jen Pedranti amid RHOC backlash: ‘Be a nicer person’

Gina Kirschenheiter has been very hard on castmate Jennnifer “Jen” Pedranti but The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are not having it!

The newly minted realtor has been fielding backlash online for chastising Jen over her financial issues.

Gina harshly claimed that the second-season Housewife was stupid and a ding-dong after walking out on Jen during a heated confrontation.

Gina is convinced that Jen ruined her reputation in the real estate industry after vouching for her castmate to get a rental home, from which she later got evicted.

Jen owed $24,000 to the landlord after her ex-husband stopped paying his half of the rent.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Gina took it personally, and not only did she tell her other castmates about Jen’s eviction, she also confronted the blonde beauty and things took a nasty turn.

Gina has since apologized for her behavior, but she’s still getting dragged by RHONJ viewers.

Gina Kirschenheiter takes back ‘stupid’ comment about Jen Pedranti

Gina was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after Episode 3 of RHOC aired on Bravo.

During her appearance on the late-night show, she got many questions about her behavior toward Jen.

“Why do you feel Jen is a ding dong?” asked Andy.

“Okay, I do feel bad,” responded Gina. “I have apologized to Jen. I don’t think she’s stupid even though I’ve said that multiple times.”

As for why she was so worked up during her sitdown with Jen, the mom of three claimed, “I’m a New Yorker, we run hot!”

“I just think she had a tendency to bury her head a lot. We’ve both been separated from our exes about the same time and we had a very different way of handling it,” Gina added.

RHOC viewers are still dragging Gina for her behavior

Gina is still getting dragged by RHOC viewers despite making amends with Jen.

She posted a promo for the new episode and it didn’t take long for the commenters to call out her behavior.

“The lack of empathy towards Jenn is astounding!!! Was that not you a few years ago?? Be a nicer person,” one viewer wrote.

“I really don’t think the way you are treating Jen is a good look for your real estate business either!! Have some compassion!” exclaimed someone else.

A commenter said, “You’re pulling the ‘pay your bills and get a job’ card a little hard babe. You just started working yesterday. Shes not ruining your ‘career,’ you are.”

Another added, “You’ve got nerve considering your past situation….not nice.”

RHOS fans weigh in. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Check out Gina’s WWHL appearance below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.