RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter drags Andy Cohen over shady casita comment

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter isn’t letting Andy Cohen diminish her accomplishment of being a homeowner.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy brought out the shady whale for guests Heather Dubrow and Jenny McCarthy.

One of the questions for Heather was which one of her Housewives castmates would get the least amount of money if they sold their home. This was crafted because Heather and Terry Dubrow sold their massive over for over $50 million during Season 17 of RHOC.

Naturally, Heather wasn’t going to answer because she said she had not been to everyone’s home, but Andy was happy to chime in with Gina’s name because she lives in a casita.

Needless to say, Gina was not impressed with Andy attempting to throw her under the bus.

She responded with an epic clapback and shade for some castmates.

Gina Kirschenheiter called out Andy Cohen’s ‘unkind’ remark

You can take the girl out of New York, but you can’t take the New York out of the girl.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was ready to educate Andy Cohen on the reality of her accomplishments and wasn’t shy about speaking up.

Gina Kirschenheiter reminded “Mr. Cohen” that of the six full-time RHOC Housewives, only four are homeowners. She is one of the four.

Jennifer Pedranti is not a homeowner; the other one is speculated to be Shannon Beador.

Of the four homeowners, Gina is the only one who owns her home without a husband. Everyone else is married.

She also called him out for painting a picture that she is “dragging behind the herd” because she isn’t.

There is also a significant age gap of 10-20 years between Gina and some of her castmates, which is another point she made.

Heather Dubrow wasn’t going to throw her friend under the bus

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County featured plenty of ganging up on Heather Dubrow, and even Gina Kirschenheiter was questioning whether she was even a real friend.

Her appearance on Watch What Happens Live should have cleared that up for Gina. After Andy Cohen mentioned Gina’s casita, Heather wanted to know how he knew that, questioning his intentions and shooting down the idea that it was fact and not an opinion.

Heather has continuously maintained that she considers Gina a friend, which seems true. It’s unclear whether their resolution at the finale stuck, especially after the reunion.

And speaking of the reunion, it was pretty convenient that Andy made that comment after the three-part reunion was filmed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.