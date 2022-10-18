Fraser Olender makes Below Deck history, teases ‘a lot of drama’ on Season 10

Fraser’s spilling some Below Deck Season 10 tea. Pic credit: @fraserolender/Instagram

Fraser Olender has made Below Deck history by becoming the first male chief stew in the franchise.

The news was announced this weekend at BravoCon, with fans finally getting details about Season 10 of the hit show.

In the first look teaser, it was revealed that not only was Fraser back, but this time around, he was running the interior crew.

There was speculation that Heather Chase was back again, but it turns out Fraser was the big return.

Well, Fraser and chef Rachel Hargrove, who has since filming Season 10, has declared she’s done with Below Deck and Bravo.

After Season 10 news dropped, Fraser spilled some tea about what Below Deck fans expect this time around.

Fraser Olender teases ‘a lot of drama’ on Below Deck Season 10

While speaking with Below Deck alum Kate Chastain on BravoTV.com’s digital interview stage, Fraser got to spill some Season 10. Fraser happily declared that there are many “exciting” things Below Deck fans to look forward to when Captain Lee Rosbach and crew return.

However, in true Below Deck fashion, there will be a slew of drama for viewers to watch play out on the small screen.

“There’s a lot of drama. We have a very interesting dynamic, but a successful season nonetheless,” he shared.

Fraser had quite the drama-filled introduction to Below Deck when he appeared as a second stew on Season 9. It sounds like Fraser’s in for a different ride and in his new position the second time around.

Along with his teaser, a Bravo press release has hinted that Fraser quickly realizes that the “learning curve on this ship is steep.”

Below Deck star Fraser Olender makes history

As mentioned above, Fraser is the first male chief stew in the Below Deck family. After 10 seasons of the OG show and four spin-offs, only women have run the interior.

In fact, only three men have been stews on Below Deck. Aside from Fraser, there’s fan favorite Josiah Carter from Below Deck Season 6 and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 second stew Kyle Viljoen.

As of this writing, the newest chief stew in the Below Deck franchise has yet to speak out on his historic promotion on the show. However, Below Deck fans can expect Fraser to address it, likely when the show premieres and during interviews to promote the new season.

Fraser Olender didn’t just tease the new season of Below Deck at Bravo con. He also spent time with other yachties from the franchise. There’s even a video of him getting his dance on with Courtney Veale and Mzi “Zee” Dempers.

Below Deck Season 10 premieres on Monday, November 21 at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.