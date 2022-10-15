Below Deck Season 10 trailer, premiere date, Captain Lee’s future returning crew members, and more details

Captain Lee is back for another season of Below Deck but something is not right. Pic credit: Bravo

The wait is finally over for Below Deck Season 10 trailer and premiere date after details about the upcoming season were released at BravoCon.

Captain Lee Rosbach returns for another season of the OG series, but it certainly won’t be smooth sailing for him.

The captain is joined by two familiar faces from the Below Deck family.

Fraser Olender returns; however, this time around, he’s running the interior as a chief stew.

Chef Rachel Hargrove’s back too for her third season, which was filmed months before she declared she was done with the Below Deck franchise and Bravo.

A supersized first look at Season 10 reveals the show is pulling out all the stops to celebrate a decade of Below Deck.

Captain Lee Rosbach’s future, crew chaos, and more in Below Deck Season 10 trailer

Below Deck Season 10 takes place in St. Lucia, with Captain Lee revealing in the first-look footage it’s a new location, new boat, and relatively new crew for him.

The new people include bosun Ross McHarg with Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, and Ben Willoughby rounding out his deck team. Fraser has Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber in the interior with him. Camille Lamb takes on the role of stew and deckhand.

Boatmances are the name of the game in Below Deck Season 10, with few down-and-dirty hookups. The yachties are ready to have a good time and get their freak on. One crew member even says he can’t go more than a week without sex.

The charter guests are in true Below Deck fashion over the top, crazy, and very flirty with Captain Lee.

In what has become a Below Deck trend, there’s an issue with the yacht. Not only does a near-dock collision occur, but a fire on the luxury yacht causes a major frenzy and panic.

However, all of that pales in comparison to what happens with Captain Lee. The stud of the sea calls a meeting to reveal his body’s struggle to keep up with the demands of the job. Captain Lee makes a decision about his future that will be one of the most shocking in Below Deck history.

Last winter, the rumor mill was buzzing that Captain Sandy Yawn would take over for Captain Lee this season. It appears that could very well be true.

When will Below Deck Season 10 premiere on Bravo?

Below Deck fans will have to wait a few more weeks for the Season 10 premiere. Although it was anticipated that the OG show would premiere at the same time as the new spin-off Below Deck Adventure, that’s not quite the case.

Instead, Season 10 of Below Deck will air a couple of weeks later on Monday, November 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.

Unlike with Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, there will not be episodes dropping a week early on Peacock. New episodes of Below Deck Season 10 will drop the next day on the streaming service.

Are you ready for Below Deck Season 10?

Below Deck Season 10 premieres on Monday, November 21 on Bravo.