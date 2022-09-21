Below Deck alum Josiah Carter shares wedding update

Josiah has wedding and business on the brain. Pic credit: @josiahcarter_/Instagram

Below Deck alum, Josiah Carter, has shared a wedding update as he prepares to marry his fiance Michael Groves.

Josiah appeared on Season 6 of Below Deck, becoming good friends with then chief stew Kate Chastain.

The stew was slated to return for Below Deck Season 8 as a replacement for fired stew Elizabeth Frankini.

Unfortunately for fans, the coronavirus pandemic cut the season short and Josiah never appeared on-screen.

These days, Josiah’s living his best life with Michael. The happy couple got engaged this past February after dating for a few years.

They are in the wedding planning stages, and Josiah’s taking fans along for the ride.

Josiah Carter shares wedding update

Earlier this month, Josiah took to Instagram to share a video of him and Michael on their search for the perfect wedding venue. The video featured one of the stunning venues that looked idyllic for wedding festivities.

“Day 1 of wedding venues, I forgot to take videos of some, but here’s a couple we looked at 🤣,” Josiah captioned the footage that featured him and Michael smiling the entire time with music over it.

In the second video, Josiah narrated the footage for his 144k followers, revealing he forgot to take a video at the walkthrough of the venue. The Below Deck alum also admitted it was more formal than what he and Michael wanted.

Josiah does include a picture of the venue, which looks beautiful. There’s also a shot of him in the shower and their dog going crazy, which had Josiah wanting to know if his dog was the only one that went mad like that.

Below Deck alum Josiah Carter gears up for another big event

Along with planning a wedding, Josiah’s getting ready for another big event in his life as his House of XOXO clothing brand has another new product dropping soon.

Josiah proudly showed off the new Colada EDIT hoodie from his brand as he gushed with excitement over the product.

“This took me way too long to not post 🤣 wearing my new Colada EDIT hoodie and jogger set. Wearing a size Large for extra comfort. Launching on the 21st September XOXO,” he captioned the video of him changing from a robe to the new hoodie.

Josiah Carter from Below Deck has been one busy man as he plans his wedding to his fiance Michael Groves and takes his business to the next level.

Although Below Deck fans would love to see him back on the show, the stars would need to align just right for that to happen. Monsters and Critics previously reported that Josiah would be down for an All Star season. Other than that, though, he has certain requirements before he would return to the yachting show.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.