Below Deck beauty Elizabeth Frankini is all smiles in flower bikini

Below Deck beauty, Elizabeth Frankini is all smiles in a flower bikini as she recharges herself.

Elizabeth was a one and done with Below Deck after appearing on Season 8 of the hit yachting show.

The stew was fired with only one charter left in the season after butting heads with the chief stew Francesca Rubi.

Although she was shocked at her firing, Elizabeth called the show a learning experience while also declaring there’s so much that’s not shown.

These days Elizabeth remains focused on her life in the mountains of Colorado with her puppy Raja and her man.

The blonde beauty has left reality television behind for a more low-key private life but keeps fans up to date on her life via social media.

This week though, Elizabeth was determined to recharge as she enjoyed some downtime in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Elizabeth took to Instagram to show off her latest swimsuit style. Two pictures made up her Instagram post.

In the first image, Elizabeth’s sitting in a chair rocking a red bikini with pink flowers on it. The one-shoulder bikini top was featured as she sat straight up with her legs crossed, giving a glimpse of her bottoms.

There was a better glimpse of her cute bikini bottoms in the second image revealing a boy short look. Her long blonde hair was loose with beachy waves.

Elizabeth was all smiles in both photos, captioning the post, “Recharging myself to face the obstacles and height of time and space 🧞‍♀️.”

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Bobby Giancola popped up in the comments section but not to comment on Elizabeth’s look.

Bobby wrote, “My home town!”

Below Deck beauty Elizabeth Frankini is all about positive energy

On her season of Below Deck, Elizabeth frequently talked about positive energy, good vibes, yoga, and mediation. Those things are still very important to her and are what brought her to Cocoa Beach.

In one Instagram share, Elizabeth was on a beach with the sunset in the background. She was there to unlock some energy.

Elizabeth also posted a series of photos to Instagram of her at White Sands Buddhist Center. The former yachtie sported a pair of light-colored loose pants with a loose halter top in the images.

Several of the pictures feature Elizabeth doing various yoga poses while also showing off her friends and the beautiful sights at the White Sands Buddhist Center.

Elizabeth Frankini continues to live her best life after her Below Deck stint. Below Deck fans won’t see her back on the franchise as she’s put reality television in the past and yachting behind her.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.