Below Deck beauty Heather Chase rocks short skirt and plunging top in Vegas

Below Deck star Heather Chase rocked a short skirt and a plunging top in Vegas over the weekend.

Heather made waves in the Below Deck family as chief stew on Season 9 of the hit yachting show.

As anticipation for Below Deck Season 10 mounts and anticipation Heather returns as chief stew, the blonde beauty hung out in Sin City.

Heather was joined by her best friend Kaylee Milligan, who briefly appeared on Below Season 9 alongside the chief stew.

The two pals weren’t alone either as a couple of other friends and a mystery guy were part of the fun.

Everyone put their fashion foot forward for the weekend, and Heather was no exception.

Heather Chase rocks a short shirt and plunging top in Vegas

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Heather gave her 102k followers a look at her Vegas fashion. Heather opted for a bathroom mirror selfie to show off her Vegas outfit.

The blonde beauty opted for a super short yellow skirt and black crop top with a plunging neckline. With buttons up the front and off-the-shoulder sheer sleeves, Heather was ready for a fun night out.

A tiny black purse and black choker completed her look as her long blonde hair was glammed up with beachy curls.

“I’m hungover on an airplane questioning why people love Vegas so much… and still obsessing over this outfit. 🐍✨,” was the caption on her IG post.

Heather used her Instagram Stories to reveal the outfit in its entirety. Posing in front of a glass window with Vegas in the background, Heather showed off her long, tan, lean legs, complete with strappy heels.

She gazed down to the floor in the image, writing, “I couldn’t wait another day for spooky season.”

Below Deck alum Heather Chase and pals take on Sin City

The Below Deck starlet didn’t just share photos of herself on social media. Heather also had some group thoughts thrown into the mix.

One was a shot of Heather, Kaylee, and another friend sitting in the same spot as Heather in her above photo with the Vegas skyline as the background. A different picture was from the group’s dinner that included a new friend that was not in the previous image and Heather wishing someone happy birthday.

Heather also gave a look at what the group did during the day in Sin City with a picture of her and Kaylee rocking skimpy swimsuits. It was then that Heather admitted Vegas was a vibe.

Rounding out her Vegas photo dump to Instagram Stories was Heather cuddling up to a mystery man. Heather didn’t tag him, but she did write “Better than Spicy Rigatoni.”

Heather Chase took time away from yachting to have some fun. The Below Deck alum appeared to have enjoyed herself in Vegas with the new guy and her friends.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.